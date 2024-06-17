Fiesta Mart to Open Chain’s 1st New Store in Almost a Decade

Fiesta Mart's Lewisville, Texas, store officially opens to the public on June 26 and marks the chain’s first new location since 2015, as well as the first grand opening in a multi-year remodel plan.

Fiesta Mart is gearing up for the grand opening of its newest store in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, in Lewisville, Texas. The 49,000-square-foot store, located at 724 West Main Street, officially opens to the public on June 26 and marks the chain’s first new location since 2015, as well as the first grand opening in a multi-year remodel plan that will update all Fiesta Mart locations across the Lone Star State by the close of 2025.

The retailer offers an eclectic, full-service assortment of value-priced products to diverse communities from more than 100 countries of origin, including Mexico, the Caribbean, Africa, Asia, South America, and other areas. Shoppers at the Lewisville store will be able to choose from an extensive selection of fresh produce, quality meat and seafood departments, and an in-house bakery, tortillería and restaurant offering Latin-inspired meals.

[RELATED: Grupo Comercial Chedraui Sees Steady Gain in Market Share]