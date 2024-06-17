Fiesta Mart to Open Chain’s 1st New Store in Almost a Decade
“Fiesta Mart is known for its unsurpassed commitment to freshness and variety, selection of international products and excellent customer service,” noted Richard Gonzales, senior regional director for Houston-based Fiesta Mart. “We’ve strategically positioned this new store in one of the Metroplex’s most exciting communities that continues to see record growth and expansion, and we’re excited to offer our one-of-a-kind shopping experience to Lewisville and the surrounding area.”
Grand-opening festivities will kick off on June 26 at 8 a.m. and will include food samples, giveaways, a live mariachi band, and a meet-and-greet with the Fiesta Mart mascot, Pepe the parrot. Among the giveaways will be $250 gift cards for the first 10 families, $50 gift cards for the first 100 customers and free branded tote bags to the first 100 customers. The fun will continue through the weekend with additional storefront events at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, and Sunday, June 30.
Further, two local nonprofits will each receive a $3,000 donation as part of the grand-opening celebration: The Concilio, a grass-roots outreach organization that focuses on helping Latino families obtain access education, health- and-wellness, and economic opportunities, and Serve Lewisville, which has various nonprofit agencies in one location including adult health care, mental health, rental and utility assistance, affordable child care, and food resources. Fiesta Mart is continuing to hire for the new Lewisville location, and interested applicants can apply online.
Fiesta Mart is part of Chedraui USA, a Los Angeles-based grocery retailer with 25,000 associates at 380 store locations across three banners: Fiesta Mart, El Super, and Smart & Final. That business is a subsidiary of Mexican supermarket operator Grupo Comercial Chedraui, which is No. 50 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.