Latest El Super Opens in Las Vegas

Hispanic supermarket chain El Super, part of the Chedraui USA retail portfolio, has added a fourth store in Nevada. The latest location at 2475 E. Tropicana Avenue in the Southeast Las Vegas neighborhood officially opened its doors on July 26.

The 43,000-square-foot store is stocked with grocery staples and specialty items, including a variety of products sourced from Latin America. Shoppers can browse a large in-store bakery, with fresh-made tortillas, breads and pastries, and full-service meat and seafood departments. The expansive deli area includes an array of salsas, ceviches and aquachiles, along with a selection of cheeses and sausages.

This El Super will deliver meal solutions, too, at the in-house Pepe’s Kitchen. The foodservice-at-retail program offers several meals and snacks made in store daily.

“We can't wait to welcome our customers and provide them with an exceptional shopping experience at El Super,” said Gonzalo Enriquez, the new store director. “With El Super’s commitment to offering the lowest prices possible while offering excellent service and a focus on meeting the diverse needs of our community, we are confident that this new location will become a go-to destination for fresh produce, exceptional meats, delicious bakery items and much more."

To mark the grand opening, El Super is donating $1,500 to the Project 150 nonprofit group in Las Vegas, which supports homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high school students.

Run by a team of 120 associates and managers, The El Super on Tropicana Avenue will be open daily from 7 a.m. 1o 11 p.m.

Another El Super store is set to open in the next year in San Ysidro, Calif. El Super operates 64 stores in California, New Mexico, Nevada, Arizona and Texas and is part of Chedraui USA, a grocery retailer with 24,000 team members supporting 377 stores across three banners, including Smart & Final and Fiesta Mart. Grupo Comercial Chedraui is No. 48 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the the top food and consumables retailers in North America.