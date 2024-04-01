Smart & Final Expands Extra! Banner

Smart & Final Extra! operates another store in the north San Diego region, in the city of Murrieta.

Smart & Final is expanding, opening a new Smart & Final Extra! store in an area north of San Diego. The latest location at 32937 Temecula Parkway in Temecula, Calif., will hold a grand opening on April 24.

Living up to its name, the warehouse-style store spans 30,000 square feet and is stocked with an array of grocery and household items, including several store brand products. Shoppers can browse the retailer’s Sun Harvest organic offerings and First Street meats, cheeses, and breads and also pick up fresh fruits and vegetables and items from the expansive deli department. Like other Smart & Final Extra! stores, this outpost carries goods for both household and business customers, available in club-sized and traditional packaging.

[RELATED: How 5 Regional Grocers Are Thriving Amid Economic Uncertainty]

Smart & Final is giving away branded tote bags on the first day of business and will offer customers a chance to win a store gift card. To mark the opening, the Smart & Final Foundation is donating $5,000 to local nonprofit groups including Jacob’s House and Green Acres Interactive Therapy.

“We’re thrilled to finally serve the Temecula Valley community with the very best Smart & Final has to offer, and we can’t wait to welcome customer to our new store,” said store manager Zulma Hernandez. “Whether you’re a budget-friendly shopper or restocking your local business, we have everything you need to help save our customers time and money.”

The new store will be open from 6 am. to 10 p.m. daily.

Smart & Final has continued to grow its Extra! banner. Last fall, the retailer opened new locations in Madera, Calif., in the San Joaquin Valley and in Lancaster, Calif., in the Antelope Valley region.

Parent company Grupo Comercial Chedraui continues to steer such growth. In February, the Mexican-based retail organization confirmed that it opened three stores in the United States in 2023 and achieved its guidance projections for the latest quarter.

Chedraui USA acquired the Commerce, Calif.-based Smart & Final in 2021. Grupo Comercial Chedraui operates approximately 460 locations in Mexico that include banners Tienda Chedraui, Super Chedraui, Súper Che, Supercito and Tiendas Arteli. In the United States, the company operates a network of almost 380 supermarkets under the Smart & Final, El Super, and Fiesta banners. Grupo Comercial Chedraui is No. 48 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the the top food and consumables retailers in North America.