Publix Opening 6 New Florida Stores in April

Publix is planning to open six new stores in Florida during the month of April.

Publix Super Markets is getting ready for another busy month of store openings. The grocer is scheduled to open at least seven new locations in April, the majority of which will increase its presence in its home state of Florida. The new stores, ranging in size from 25,740 square feet to 54,964 square feet, are as follows:

April 4

Fruitville Farms

1940 Lakewood Ranch Boulevard, Sarasota, Fla.

Valencia Center

1220 East Palm Drive, Homestead, Fla.

April 11

Wellington Green Square

10640 Forest Hill Boulevard, Wellington, Fla.

April 18

Alafaya Square

81 Alafaya Woods Boulevard, Oviedo, Fla.

The Shoppes at Verdana Village

19050 Corkscrew Road, Estero, Fla.

Addison Center at Viera

7655 Stadium Parkway, Melbourne, Fla.

April 24

Paradise Isle Shopping Center

1720 Gulf Shores Pkwy, Suite 2, Gulf Shores, Ala.

Publix started off 2024 by expanding to its eighth state. In January, the grocer opened its first store in Kentucky. Located at 2500 Terra Crossing Boulevard in the Terra Crossing Shopping Center, in Louisville, the location features a 55,701-square-foot store with a drive-thru Publix Pharmacy and an adjacent 3,200-square-foot Publix Liquors. Following Terra Crossing, the food retailer has plans for five more Kentucky stores in Louisville, Lexington and Walton.

Since Feb. 1, the retailer has opened nine stores in Florida, Georgia and Tennessee.

According to The Ledger, real estate professionals estimate that Publix owns as many as 40% of the shopping centers it anchors, and collects rent from tenants.

In addition to new stores, Publix is also growing its sales. the grocer’s sales for fiscal year 2023, a 52-week year, were $57.1 billion, a 4.7% increase from $54.5 billion in 2022, a 53-week year. Excluding the additional week in 2022, sales for 2023 would have increased 6.7%. Comps for the fiscal year 2023 grew 4.2%.

Net earnings for the year were $4.3 billion, compared with $2.9 billion in 2022, a 49% surge.

On April 1, the Publix board of directors revealed a quarterly dividend of 10.75 cents per share on its common stock. The dividend will be paid on May 1.

Employee-owned and -operated Publix has more than 1,300 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. The Lakeland, Fla.-based company is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.