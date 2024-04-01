Superior Grocers Ventures Beyond SoCal

Superior Grocers has big plans for the Las Vegas market after opening its first outpost in that region.

Superior Grocers has opened its first location outside of its home state of California. On March 27, the retailer specializing in Hispanic products and foods welcomed shoppers to a new store at 1955 North Nellis Boulevard in Las Vegas.

According to Tom Finn, SVP of marketing and merchandising, this represents a larger expansion within the neighboring state. "After many years of being in the Los Angeles area and studying the Las Vegas area, we thought that the kind of model that we had would be greatly appreciated here. So that's why we really thought that this is the perfect opportunity for Superior Grocers and the community. It's really a win-win for all of us,” he told local media.

[RELATED: The Best Independent Grocers of 2024]

Like the indie's other stores in Southern California, this one features a wide variety of grocery essentials, Mexican snacks and candies, an in-store bakery and prepared foods area with specials like tamales. In addition to traditional Mexican fare, the market offers fresh prepared sushi and $0.99 boba drinks, available at a counter that also sells aquas fresca and horchata beverages.

To mark the grand opening, Superior Grocers gave away some free products to the first 100 customers and offered discounts on a range of offerings. Shoppers could also enter for a chance to win a new Honda HR-V car. The retailer supported its new community with donations to four local schools.

The new Superior Grocers in Las Vegas is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Founded by Song in 1981, Superior Grocers is one of the largest independently owned grocery store chains in Southern California, now operating 70 stores throughout that region. Based in Santa Fe Springs, Calif., the company is No. 92 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.