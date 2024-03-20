Trader Joe's To Open 16 New Stores Across the U.S.

Trader Joe's upcoming store openings include five new locations in California.

Trader Joe’s is expanding its store count across the United States as the grocer announced the opening of several new locations that will welcome shoppers in the coming months.

On Friday, March 15, the company announced the opening of new stores in the following communities:

Reno, Nev.: 13945 S. Virginia Street

Chandler, Ariz.: 3961 S. Arizona Avenue

Milwaukie, Ore.: 15574 SE McLoughlin Boulevard

Salt Lake City, Utah: 2160 S 700 E

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho:, 303 E. Spokane Avenue

Earlier in March, the company said it has plans to open new locations in Clearwater, Fla.; Raleigh, N.C.; Leesburg, Va.; Mt. Pleasant (Isle of Palms) S.C.; Sugar Land, Texas; West Springfield, Va.; South Pasadena, Calif.; Santa Clarita, Calif.; Sherman Oaks, Calif.; Santee, Calif.; and Poway, Calif.

[RELATED: 7 Must-Know 2024 Retail Design Trends]

Trader Joe’s did not release grand opening dates for these locations.