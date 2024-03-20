Trader Joe's To Open 16 New Stores Across the U.S.

Announcements were made throughout the first half of March, with grand-opening details still to come
Greg Sleter
Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's upcoming store openings include five new locations in California.

Trader Joe’s is expanding its store count across the United States as the grocer announced the opening of several new locations that will welcome shoppers in the coming months. 

On Friday, March 15, the company announced the opening of new stores in the following communities:

  • Reno, Nev.: 13945 S. Virginia Street
  • Chandler, Ariz.: 3961 S. Arizona Avenue
  • Milwaukie, Ore.: 15574 SE McLoughlin Boulevard
  • Salt Lake City, Utah: 2160 S 700 E
  • Coeur d’Alene, Idaho:, 303 E. Spokane Avenue

Earlier in March, the company said it has plans to open new locations in Clearwater, Fla.; Raleigh, N.C.; Leesburg, Va.; Mt. Pleasant (Isle of Palms) S.C.; Sugar Land, Texas; West Springfield, Va.; South Pasadena, Calif.; Santa Clarita, Calif.; Sherman Oaks, Calif.; Santee, Calif.; and Poway, Calif.

Trader Joe’s did not release grand opening dates for these locations.

With more than 500 stores in 40-plus states, Trader Joe’s is No. 27 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century

This article was originally published by Progressive Grocer's sister publication Store Brands

