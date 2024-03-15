Fareway Expands in Nebraska

Fareway Stores Inc. is keeping up the momentum with plans for another new store in an adjacent state. A few weeks after announcing an upcoming location in Basehor, Kan., the Iowa-based grocery shared that it is adding a site in Valley, Neb., northwest of Omaha.

Located at the southeast corner of N 270th and E. Meigs, the Fareway store in Valley will span about 21,000 square feet and carry the grocer’s signature assortment of everyday staples, fresh meat from the butcher counter, fresh produce and locally-sourced items. The company expects to close on the deal within a few weeks and begin construction after that.

“We are excited to be coming to Valley, as we believe it’s a seamless addition to the Fareway family. Communities depend on a local grocer to offer high quality products and unmatched service. Fareway values the communities and people it serves, and we look forward to building a new Fareway store for Valley,” said CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “We feel this is a perfect fit for Fareway and are excited to continue to grow in Nebraska.”

Local leaders welcomed Fareway to town. “As our community grows, we’re excited to bring new businesses and opportunities to the people of Valley,” said Mayor Cindy Grove. “We believe Fareway is a great addition to the community and look forward to their opening.”

As Fareway expands across its multi-state footprint, the retailer has also been busy enhancing its presence in Iowa. In February, the retailer held a grand opening for a relocated store in Norwalk, Iowa, and is in the process of relocating another site in the community of Eldora and building an outpost in Hull.

Family-owned Fareway employs more than 12,000 associates in its 135-plus stores located in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and South Dakota. The company is No. 90 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the grocer one of its Top Regionals for 2024.