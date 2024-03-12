The Trader Joe's Stores Coming Soon

Trader Joe's follows its own multipronged path to provide price savings for customers, achieve business growth and offer products that meet its responsibility parameters.

Cult-favorite grocery chain Trader Joe’s has released a slew of locations for new stores that the company plans to open this year.



Although no specific opening dates have been provided yet, the list of upcoming Trader Joe’s locations includes the following:

1129 Fair Oaks Avenue

South Pasadena, CA 91030

19037 Golden Valley Road

Santa Clarita, CA 91387

9680 Mission Gorge Road

Santee, CA 92071

14130 Riverside Drive

Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

13644 Poway Road

Poway, CA 92064

1425 NJ-35

Middletown Township, NJ 07748

13550 University Boulevard

Sugar Land, TX 77479

8402 Old Keene Mill Road

West Springfield, VA 22152

Trader Joe's continues to follow its own multipronged path to provide price savings for customers, achieve business growth and offer products that meet its responsibility parameters.

Central to its business is the high number of organic and natural products offered at its stores. The grocer assures customers that its Trader Joe’s branded products contain no artificial flavors or preservatives, and are made with colors derived only from naturally available products. During the R&D phase, Trader Joe’s asks suppliers to provide documentation that ingredients come from non-GMO sources, and the company conducts random audits of items with potentially suspect ingredients.

Meanwhile, Trader Joe’s fans are making headlines with the latest must-have branded item: Trader Joe's canvas mini tote bags. CNN reported that these reusable bags, available in blue, red, green and yellow, have taken social media by storm in the past week, garnering more than 11 million views on Tik Tok. Although some stores have reportedly placed limits on the number of bags that people are able to buy at one time, customers have been flocking to stores across the country and snatching up as many of the $2.99 bags as they can, according to store employees. These branded fashion accessories are also being resold for as much as $500 on eBay.

Trader Joe’s is credited as the first grocer to provide reusable bags, back in 1977.

With more than 500 stores in 40-plus states, Trader Joe’s is No. 27 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.