ALDI Unveils Massive Expansion Plans

ALDI has shared incredibly ambitious growth plans as it expands its footprint across the United States. The discount grocer says it will open 800 new stores by the end of 2028, which will encompass both organic growth and store conversions following the recently announced successful completion of its Southeastern Grocers acquisition.

The acquisition of Southeastern Grocers and its Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket banners is expected to drive significant growth in the Southeast over the next few years. Beginning this summer, ALDI will begin a phased approach to converting stores, and anticipates that approximately 50 locations will begin the conversion process during the second half of this year.

"With the acquisition of Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarkets, ALDI will serve even more communities in the Southeast, bringing us closer to our customers in a region where we've already experienced significant demand for affordable, quality groceries," said ALDI CEO Jason Hart. "As we look ahead to this next chapter in our company history, both the ALDI and SEG teams will play a critical role in driving the business forward for our future collective success."

ALDI also plans to strengthen its presence in the Northeast and Midwest, adding nearly 330 stores across both regions. The grocer will also grow its presence in the West by adding more stores in Southern California and Phoenix, and by entering new markets, including Las Vegas.

"Our growth is fueled by our customers, and they are asking for more ALDI stores in their neighborhoods nationwide," said Hart. "With up to 40% savings on groceries, new customers are inspired to try us out, and existing customers keep coming back. While price is important, we earn their loyalty by stocking our shelves with only the best products and offering a quicker, easier, and more enjoyable shopping experience.”

Continued Hart: “With this commitment to add 800 stores in the next five years, we'll be where our shoppers need us while positively impacting the communities we serve."

ALDI serves millions of customers across the country each month. With more than 2,300 stores in 38 states, Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. is No. 26 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named it Retailer of the Year for 2023.