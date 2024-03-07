Lidl US Chooses 4 Execs to Enhance Customer Experience

Over the course of his career, Chao has held senior marketing roles for such well-known retailers as Dollar General, Joann Stores and Walmart. At Lidl US, he will be responsible for driving brand awareness and customer loyalty as the business continues to grow stateside. Chao reports to Kerr.

“I am excited to welcome Miguel, Frank, Tod and Michael to the team,” said Rampoldt. “Their combined expertise, incredible leadership and the work of their talented teams will be crucial to our success as we continue to deliver high-quality products at low prices for our customers. At Lidl, we are committed to boosting the customer experience at all of our stores, and having the right talent in place is necessary to achieve our goals.”

Neckarsulm, Germany-based Lidl operates more than 12,000 stores and is active in 32 countries, employing more than 360,000 employees globally. In the United States, the grocer has more than 170 stores across nine east coast states and Washington, D.C. Arlington, Va.-based Lidl US is No. 91 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.