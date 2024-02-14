Lidl Continues Growth in Washington Metro Area

Lidl US is opening its newest store on Feb. 14 in Prince George’s County, Md. The store is located at 3104 Queens Chapel Road in Hyattsville in the Shops at Queens Chillum.

“The addition of a high-quality full-service grocer and anchor tenant enhances the shopping experience for our customers and community,” said Harvey B. Maisel, managing member of Shops at Queens Chillum. “Both Lidl’s and ownership’s extensive investment in the shopping center represents our commitment to providing a best-in-class environment and shopping experience for the community.”

The discount grocer is known for its unique specialty items ranging from hard-to-find cheeses to authentic specialty sauces, cured meats, and more.

“At Lidl, we are committed to bringing fresh, high-quality food to communities at affordable prices,” said Lidl Senior Director of Real Estate for the South Region David Farhat. “We are excited to open our doors in Hyattsville and look forward to serving customers in the area.”

Lidl will make a donation to the Capital Area Food Bank, which aids families in the Washington metropolitan area, including Prince George’s and Montgomery counties. The retailer will donate $1 to the organization for each shopper who signs up for the myLidl app and sets the Hyattsville location as their store throughout opening weekend.

The Hyattsville store will operate daily from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. This Lidl store will create approximately 40 new jobs.

The new location is part of Lidl’s growing store network in the Washington metro area. Other nearby Lidl stores in Maryland include locations in Bowie, Lanham, College Park, District Heights, Takoma Park, Wheaton, Columbia and Montgomery Village.

Reports are also circulating that Lidl plans to open a store in Washington, D.C., at 4000 Wisconsin Avenue NW, which is just a block from the new Wegmans at the City Ridge mixed-use redevelopment.

Meanwhile, up north, Lidl opened a 35,000-square-foot location in the lower level of Queens Place Mall in the New York City borough last month.

Neckarsulm, Germany-based Lidl operates more than 12,000 stores and is active in 32 countries, employing more than 360,000 employees globally. In the United States, the grocer has more than 170 stores across nine east coast states and Washington, D.C. Arlington, Va.-based Lidl US is No. 91 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.