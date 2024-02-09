Fareway on a Relocation Roll

Fareway Stores Inc. welcomed shoppers to its latest location in Norwalk, Iowa, this week. It was a ground-up project, replacing the original location in that town south of Des Moines, and is part of a large mixed-use development known as Norwalk Central.

The 24,000-square-foot site features the grocer’s signature full-service butcher counter, expansive meat case and fresh produce section and carries a variety of competitively-priced grocery staples. Design features include natural lighting and a contemporary interior decor, along with sustainable elements like solar panels and standby power generation.

To enhance the shopping experience, thought was given to the exterior of the building as well, with better vehicle accessibility, ample parking and an area for future EV car charging stations. Curbside pickup is available in a convenient designated area, too.

[RELATED: U.S. Adds 1,000-Plus EV Stations in 6 Months]

“We are excited to further serve the thriving community of Norwalk with a new, larger, and updated store,” said Fareway CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “We want to thank the community and local officials for their support in continuing to support of Fareway.”

Norwalk Mayor Tom Phillips celebrated the grand opening. “Area residents have been eagerly anticipating the new relocated Fareway store with some of the freshest meat and produce in the market. Thank you for continuing to serve and invest in the community of Norwalk,” he remarked.

Located at 2200 Sunset Drive, the relocated Fareway in Norwalk is open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Fareway stores are closed on Sundays.

Fareway has been on an expansion drive. In addition to relocating its corporate headquarters to Johnston, Iowa, near Des Moines this year, the retailer is planning to relocate others store in the communities of Spirit Lake and Eldora, Iowa.

Family-owned Fareway employs more than 12,000 associates in its 135-plus stores located in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and South Dakota. The Boone, Iowa-based company is No. 90 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company a Top Regional Grocer.