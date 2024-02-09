Vallarta Supermarkets Reopening North Hollywood Store

After months of renovation, Vallarta's location at 10859 Oxnard Street in North Hollywood, Calif., now offers a colorful new look and an improved shopping experience, according to the company.

Hispanic grocer Vallarta Supermarkets will hold the grand reopening of its North Hollywood, Calif., store this coming week. After months of renovation, the location at 10859 Oxnard Street now offers a colorful new look and an improved shopping experience, according to the company.

“We are so excited to unveil the renovated North Hollywood store to our customers,” said Lizette Gomez, Vallarta’s director of marketing. “This grand reopening signifies our ongoing commitment to providing an unmatched shopping experience for our loyal customers and the community.”

The store remained open throughout the remodeling process, ensuring minimal disruption to customers. Now, with the construction phase complete, Vallarta Supermarkets is inviting members of the community to a grand-reopening event on Wednesday, Feb. 14 from 9:00 a.m.12:00 p.m. Customers can sample Vallarta signature items and giveaways to celebrate the occasion. Additionally, Vallarta will donate to local charity organizations around North Hollywood.

Last November, the grocery store chain opened stores in Salinas, Calif., the banner’s first outpost in Monterey County, and in Carson, Calif. The grocer has also installed PX G1300 energy recovery devices at stores in Salinas and Indio, Calif. The Indio installation – the inaugural commercial deployment of the device – resulted in the PX G1300 driving 30% energy efficiency over the system’s adiabatic cooler, according to Vallarta and San Leandro, Calif.-based Energy Recovery.

The food retailer’s other innovative moves include being the first to deploy Logile’s inventory management solution, covering item management, forecasting, ordering, receiving, in-store production and service execution, for both center store and fresh departments on one platform, in combination with the Southlake, Texas-based vendor’s workforce management offering.

Pacoima, Calif.-based Vallarta operates 55 stores throughout California’s Ventura, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Tulare, Orange and Fresno counties, employing more than 8,000 associates.