Another Vallarta Supermarkets Store Comes to Cali

A new Vallarta Supermarkets store has opened in Salinas, Calif., the banner’s first outpost in Monterey County. The unveiling comes on the heels of another Vallarta opening in Carson, Calif., which welcomed shoppers on Nov. 8.

Located at 1050 N. Davis Road​, the Vallarta Supermarkets store in Salinas includes an array of produce sourced from local suppliers and others around the world. Shoppers can discover popular Latino varieties like chayote, mango tierno, mamey and more.

Indeed, Hispanic favorites are available throughout the store and across fresh and center store categories. The market offers carne asada, along with other beef cuts, and features a pescaderia seafood area with at least eight types of made-in-house ceviche. Fresh corn and flour tortillas are made daily at the store’s tortilleria, and Latin American cheeses and cremas line the deli case.

Customers can also fill up on fresh-pressed fruit and vegetable juices at the in-store La Isla juice bar. Varieties of aguas frescas are on that menu, too.

In addition to visiting the physical store, area customers can also buy groceries online via the Vallarta Go delivery service.

"We are extremely excited to open our doors in Salinas," said Lizette Gomez, director of marketing at Vallarta Supermarkets. "This new location allows us to connect with an even broader range of customers, and we look forward to serving the local community with the same high-quality products and exceptional customer service that Vallarta Supermarkets is known for.”

During the Nov. 15 grand opening festivities, the first 300 customers received reusable bags filled with groceries. As it comes to town, the grocer is giving back to the community in many ways, such as supporting local schools and nonprofit organizations.

Founded in 1985, Pacoima, Calif.-based Vallarta is an independent grocery chain with 55 locations throughout California with more than 8,000 team members.