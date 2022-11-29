Vallarta Supermarkets Implements Logile’s Inventory Management Suite

Hispanic independent grocer Vallarta Supermarket has deployed Logile’s inventory management solution (IMS), covering item management, forecasting, ordering, receiving, in-store production and service execution, for both center store and fresh departments on one platform.

Created to meet retailers’ need for a single unified solution set to help boost sales, reduce shrink, optimize productivity and yield improved service levels and earnings, the solution makes Logile the only company to provide a comprehensive suite of fully integrated solutions for store-level planning, scheduling and execution.

Vallarta, which already uses Logile’s workforce management (WFM) solution suite, will roll out all 16 IMS modules, ranging from Vendor and Item Management; to Order Management, Recipe Management and Production Planning; to Shrink Management and Food Safety, in full integration with the WFM Labor Scheduling and Task Management offerings, making it the first retailer to roll out the combined solutions.

“Vallarta operates a format that emphasizes ‘fresh,’ so the ability with Logile IMS to accurately anticipate demand and production capacity while providing fresher products for our customers is an outstanding value proposition,” noted Steve Netherton, CIO and VP of continuous improvement at Vallarta. “We will now be able to leverage Logile’s superior multi-layered forecasting accuracy across critical parameters like price, promotions, weather, events, holidays, business trends and seasonality. IMS will help us optimize inventory management along with store-level production planning and labor and task management to most efficiently deliver our brand promise.”

“Building upon our long-standing partnership with Vallarta, first in workforce management and now with IMS, Logile could not be prouder to collaborate with such a forward-thinking retail leader in bringing this unique and much-needed solution to market,” said Purna Mishra, founder and CEO of Southlake, Texas-based Logile, adding that the company’s “inventory management solution represents the next step in completing our vision to provide retailers with a single-point solution for store planning, scheduling, production and service execution.”

“The current retail environment, including rising wages, hard-to-find employees and less experienced managers and associates, requires the right tools to fulfill production needs efficiently and attack out-of-stocks, over-production and shrink — which directly erode profit,” added Logile SVP of Product Management Dan Bursik. “We are pleased to deliver IMS to cover all aspects of inventory management and honored to work alongside Vallarta as a partner in their continued success.”

Sylmar, Calif.-based, Vallarta Supermarkets is a full-service independent grocery chain with 53 locations throughout California. The company is No. 87 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.