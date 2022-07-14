Vallarta Supermarkets Advances E-Commerce Biz

As it builds out its digital space, Vallarta Supermarkets is implementing a new platform for e-commerce and picking. The West Coast retailer has tapped Stor.ai to provide solutions for online shopping, delivery and fulfillment.

Through this partnership, Stor.ai will equip Vallarta-owned stores with a host of digital tools while allowing the retailer to retain ownership of its data, brand and customer loyalty. Stor.ai’s digital commerce engine can be paired with artificial intelligence, omnichannel marketing tools and delivery logistics software to elevate the shopper experience and enhance sales and profit, the tech provider reports.

“We have been searching extensively for an e-commerce provider capable of meeting customer expectations without eroding the profitability of our picking, fulfillment and delivery operations,” said Steve Netherton, Vallarta's chief information officer. “By partnering with Stor.ai, we hope to raise our e-commerce performance to the next level while ensuring that customers enjoy a true Vallarta experience, whether they shop online or in-store.”

Charlie Ward Wright, president, North America at Stor.ai, said that the unique value proposition will provide a more seamless in-store and digital operation for the grocer. “Vallarta identified a need for advanced, customer-friendly e-commerce solutions that enable stores to maximize e-commerce profitability in an increasingly competitive digital marketplace, and we felt that our product offering suited Vallarta’s needs perfectly. I am delighted to welcome a major retailer like Vallarta to the Stor.ai family, and look forward to seeing our relationship flourish in the future,” he remarked.

Vallarta is increasingly investing in technologies to meet the needs and interests of its shoppers. Earlier this summer, the company joined forces with Badger Technologies to deploy six multipurpose robots at its California stores; the autonomous robots will identify potential in-store hazards like spills and debris and also help with inventory management.

Meanwhile, Stor.ai continues to hone its own technologies. Among other enhancements, the company launched a new product suite to help grocers get better insights on data acquired through e-commerce transitions and rolled out a new picking app that combines multiple picking strategies in order fulfillment.

Sylmar, Calif.-based, Vallarta Supermarkets is a full-service independent grocery chain with 53 locations throughout California. The company is No. 87 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.