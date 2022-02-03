Stor.ai Makes 2 Additions to Leadership Team

Meanwhile, Gniwisch has been with stor.ai for almost five years, previously holding the role of EVP of business development. As CEO, Gniwisch will continue to build a durable, successful company offering retailers and customers a personalized digital shopping experience.
“I am excited for this tremendous opportunity to be starting in a new role that will ultimately enhance and broaden stor.ai’s reach to further help retailers in a way that enhances their ability to personalize e-commerce in line with customers’ preferences,” said Gniwisch. “As CEO, I am delighted to welcome Charlie to the company; his experience with retail technology makes him an invaluable addition to the stor.ai team as we pursue an ambitious growth trajectory and fulfill stor.ai’s mission of providing digital commerce solutions for grocers everywhere.”
An example of one of these solutions was launched in November 2021. The company introduced a product suite designed to equip grocers with analytics tools to gain insights on data acquired from e-commerce transactions. Grocery stores and chains of all sizes can now present a more relevant, and therefore lucrative, offering to CPGs, widening their e-commerce profit margins and tailoring their digital experience to their customer base.
Founded in 2014, stor.ai’s technology suite supports food retailers’ transition to online, integrating fulfillment methods and point of sale and retail catalogs into a mobile-first, custom-branded e-commerce experience within days. Its digital commerce engine combined with AI, omnichannel marketing tools and delivery logistics software, elevates customer experience and loyalty to increase sales and profit. The company has offices in Israel and New York.