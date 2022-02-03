Advertisement
02/03/2022

Stor.ai Makes 2 Additions to Leadership Team

Charlie Ward Wright IV hired as president; Mendel Gniwisch steps up as CEO
Marian Zboraj
Digital Editor
Marian Zboraj profile picture
Stor.ai Makes 2 Additions to Its Leadership Team
Charlie Ward Wright IV

Digital commerce solutions company stor.ai has hired Charlie Ward Wright IV as president and appointed Mendel Gniwisch as CEO. Both Wright and Gniwisch bring a wealth of expertise and experience in the retail and e-commerce sectors and will underpin stor.ai’s rapid growth strategy.

The company assists grocers’ digital transformation needs by combining digital customer engagement across all touchpoints into one platform. Previously, online grocery shopping had developed separately from the in-store experience, resulting in a fractured shopping experience characterized by disparate digital touchpoints. From personalized e-commerce to optimized picking, stor.ai supports grocers seeking to evolve their customer experience while maintaining ownership of their data, brand, and customer loyalty in the new digital era.

Further strengthening stor.ai’s footprint, strategy and operations in North America and globally, Wright brings to his new role more than 20 years of experience working with retail technology to scale and develop high-performing optimization tools for grocers. He comes to stor.ai from enterprise artificial-intelligence platform company Hypersonix Inc., where he was head of account management/client success. Wright's experience also includes working for dunnhumby.

 “I am thrilled to be joining stor.ai at such a pivotal time in the company’s journey,” said Wright. “The grocery industry’s future is set to be defined by a fusion of in-store and online shopping, and it is critical to leverage technology to help grocers retain brand loyalty while meeting evolving customer expectations. I look forward to building upon this success and cementing stor.ai’s position as industry leaders, working closely with our team, customers and partners.”

Stor.ai Makes 2 Additions to Its Leadership Team
Mendel Gniwisch

Meanwhile, Gniwisch has been with stor.ai for almost five years, previously holding the role of EVP of business development. As CEO, Gniwisch will continue to build a durable, successful company offering retailers and customers a personalized digital shopping experience.

“I am excited for this tremendous opportunity to be starting in a new role that will ultimately enhance and broaden stor.ai’s reach to further help retailers in a way that enhances their ability to personalize e-commerce in line with customers’ preferences,” said Gniwisch. “As CEO, I am delighted to welcome Charlie to the company; his experience with retail technology makes him an invaluable addition to the stor.ai team as we pursue an ambitious growth trajectory and fulfill stor.ai’s mission of providing digital commerce solutions for grocers everywhere.”

An example of one of these solutions was launched in November 2021. The company introduced a product suite designed to equip grocers with analytics tools to gain insights on data acquired from e-commerce transactions. Grocery stores and chains of all sizes can now present a more relevant, and therefore lucrative, offering to CPGs, widening their e-commerce profit margins and tailoring their digital experience to their customer base.

Founded in 2014, stor.ai’s technology suite supports food retailers’ transition to online, integrating fulfillment methods and point of sale and retail catalogs into a mobile-first, custom-branded e-commerce experience within days. Its digital commerce engine combined with AI, omnichannel marketing tools and delivery logistics software, elevates customer experience and loyalty to increase sales and profit. The company has offices in Israel and New York.

Also Worth Reading

You May Also Like

Advertisement