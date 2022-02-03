Stor.ai Makes 2 Additions to Leadership Team

Digital commerce solutions company stor.ai has hired Charlie Ward Wright IV as president and appointed Mendel Gniwisch as CEO. Both Wright and Gniwisch bring a wealth of expertise and experience in the retail and e-commerce sectors and will underpin stor.ai’s rapid growth strategy.

The company assists grocers’ digital transformation needs by combining digital customer engagement across all touchpoints into one platform. Previously, online grocery shopping had developed separately from the in-store experience, resulting in a fractured shopping experience characterized by disparate digital touchpoints. From personalized e-commerce to optimized picking, stor.ai supports grocers seeking to evolve their customer experience while maintaining ownership of their data, brand, and customer loyalty in the new digital era.

Further strengthening stor.ai’s footprint, strategy and operations in North America and globally, Wright brings to his new role more than 20 years of experience working with retail technology to scale and develop high-performing optimization tools for grocers. He comes to stor.ai from enterprise artificial-intelligence platform company Hypersonix Inc., where he was head of account management/client success. Wright's experience also includes working for dunnhumby.