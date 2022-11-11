How Supermarkets Can Capitalize on Increased Bakery Sales

International desserts have always been a part of American bakeries, since, after all, the vast majority of Americans trace their origins back to other countries. Indeed, what would an American bakery be without Italian cannoli, German chocolate cake, pastries from France or, in more recent years, tres leches cake from Latin America?

But today’s retailers should consider elevating their bakery offerings to include new flavors and recipes from around the world — while also promoting them more prominently in-store and online — to reach consumers who are either curious about different foods, looking for new inspiration for entertaining or are just interested in treating themselves after a particularly stressful couple of years. By doing so, grocers can create new excitement around the bakery and capitalize on increased sales.

The timing to do this seems ideal, since the in-store bakery is experiencing a rebound, boosted in part by the COVID-19 pandemic. Treats like cakes, cookies, doughnuts and pastries in particular are in a sweet spot, due to the emotional connection that consumers so often make to desserts.

“During the original COVID-19 outbreak, when more people were relying on grocery stores, we found that consumers made a habit of treating themselves by buying baked goods more often to help ease stress,” observes Sarah Hickey, senior director of insights and market research for Dawn Foods, based in Jackson, Mich. “As pandemic restrictions are now largely lifted, we are finding that the rise in sweet baked goods is here to stay. According to Dawn’s trends research, 77% of people surveyed plan to continue making sweet baked goods a regular part of their routine moving forward.”

Research from the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA), based in Madison, Wis., suggests a similar outlook for the future of in-store bakery. Since last fall, holiday and special-occasion celebrations have resoundingly resumed, fueling the in-store bakery and other perimeter departments. Meanwhile, shoppers are looking for more convenience and allowing themselves special treats as they focus on their emotional well-being, according to the trade group’s most current bakery trends information.

And even though inflation remains a top concern for consumers, IDDBA’s research suggests that they’ll pay more for premium desserts if these treats deliver on taste and create a “foodie” experience — especially if the price tag is perceived as being equivalent to or better than what’s available at a restaurant.