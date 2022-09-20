St Pierre Debuts 'Bake at Home' Innovations

Leading brioche brand St Pierre is looking to help retailers leverage the opportunity in bake-at-home bread.

The company is moving into the bake-at-home market with a new range of authentic French baguettes and rolls launching in 2023.

This is the first extension out of brioche for the brand, which continues its fast-paced growth of more than 30%. The range will feature a twin-packed French baguette, a single French baguette, and a four count of crusty French dinner rolls.

“The entire St Pierre range is designed to elevate the everyday with items that meet many meal occasions," said David Wagstaff, VP North America, St Pierre Bakery. "This new range has been in development since 2019 and we’re excited to bring it to market. The bake at home range is non-GMO, vegan and really gives the consumer the premium quality, authentic French bread you would get from a Parisian bakery, but with the added convenience of 'bake at home.'”

When the pandemic hit, consumers began baking at home more, especially from scratch. Now that consumers are back at in-person work and school and have less time for scratch-baking, the bake-at-home frozen bread category is up and is projected to grow by at least 4% each year for the next five years.

Similarly to the rest of the St Pierre Bakery portfolio, the new products will be made to an authentic French recipe, shipped frozen from Europe, and will offer retailers a 28-day life. The unique proposition means that U.S. shoppers can now enjoy quality, French bread, baked at home in just 12 minutes.

“The ‘take and bake’ sector in particular, is currently highly commoditized; now is a good time to develop the sector with a gap for an authentic, quality product and our brand is perfectly placed to meet that demand in the market," Wagstaff said.