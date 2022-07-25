What to Expect for Festive Gatherings in Q4

Charcuterie: A 15th-Century Craze

Charcuterie first gained attention at social gatherings in 15th-century France. In recent years, these cured meats have become very popular in the United States. According to the website Tastewise, charcuterie consumption has been increasing by 16.11% annually. In addition to this rise in popularity, charcuterie boards are becoming increasingly creative.

“The trend keeps growing, with charcuterie becoming commonplace,” observes Heather Prach, education director at the Madison, Wis.-based International Dairy Deli & Bakery Association (IDDBA). “We now have brunch and dessert boards. People can artfully arrange boards and accommodate all guests, even if they’re vegan or gluten-free.”

Boards’ contents often go beyond meat as a focus. One recipe site discussed a mango charcuterie board featuring red wine vinegar, brown sugar, chile de arbol, turmeric and mustard. “People aren’t afraid to mix salty and sweet,” says Prach. “You can mix things and not be conventional.”

Some charcuterie meats have become fancier. Charcuterie leader Hormel is focusing on wine-infused artisanal salamis. Its point-of-sale materials and cross-merchandising end caps tell a comprehensive charcuterie board serving story, as do its social media initiatives. Using a chart-like grid, Hormel offers pairings involving cheese, peppers, jelly, wines and other items.

“People are creating a total experience,” says LaVallie. “We provide whole solutions.” Cost World Plus, she adds, does a particularly good job of cross-merchandising Hormel’s charcuterie with pairing suggestions.

Some boards even include fish. Genova Premium Seafood uses social media to discuss “grazing board” serving suggestions for its premium tuna brand, according to Lara Berman, senior brand manager at San Diego-based parent company Chicken of the Sea. Recently, Genova partnered with “Top Chef” judge and cookbook author Gail Simmons to develop a Tuna Romesco Salad Board inspired by the Spanish condiment. Genova also ran a contest in which 75 fans won a curated dinner party collection.

Genova’s Facebook page also features recipes for Pistachio Pesto Pasta with asparagus, and Tuna Linguine Arrabbiata. Arrabbiata is a spicy Italian sauce made from garlic, tomatoes and chili peppers.

“Preferences for heavily spiced foods have steadily increased over the past decade,” adds Berman. “Tuna is the perfect protein to eat as-is or spiced to taste. Consumers ages 19 to 44 are more likely than older counterparts to try international cuisines. This is an indicator for future international cuisine growth.”

Social media has driven interest in international cuisine. TikTok introduced people to quesabirria, a quesadilla filled with birria meat, notes Tyson’s Harrison. Birria, a beef stew from Jalisco, Mexico, exemplifies the growing popularity of regional cuisines.

Social media trends can travel quickly. “What started with a TikTok influencer is being talked about by national news outlets,” observes Berman. “Something on Twitter is suddenly picked up by Bon Appetit.”