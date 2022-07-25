What to Expect for Festive Gatherings in Q4
Catering Versus Home Cooking
For the fourth quarter, many shoppers plan to serve homemade foods alongside ones that are catered or from deli departments. They can save money on one end and time on the other. “Turkey pre-orders have been huge in recent years,” notes DeCicco. “While home cooking is still big, convenience is huge. Many catered orders are combined with something fun made at home.”
In response to this trend, DeCicco’s has upgraded online menus and ordering technologies. “We’re making our restaurant software more integrated and customizable,” says DeCicco. “Shoppers can pre-pay or pay at pickup.” This year, the grocer is also upgrading online ordering for customized cakes.
At SpartanNash, in Grand Rapids, Mich., CMO Amy McClellan cites strength in prepared salads, meals and other deli items. “As shoppers host more holiday gatherings, many are opting for simplicity and convenience so they can spend more time reconnecting rather than prepping in the kitchen,” says McClellan.
“Trays” and combo meals have experienced significant growth, notes Baker, adding that pre-packaged party platters offering variety are also trending: “Deli prepared is having a real ‘moment,’ which will play a key role in holiday shopping.” Hosts can personalize platters by buying individual products to create their own unique spreads, and bread is a must at these occasions. St Pierre’s products work with both savory and sweet items. The brand’s offerings include brioche burger buns and hot dog rolls, sliced brioche loafs, brioche sliders, and brioche baguettes.
Despite optimism regarding fourth-quarter purchasing, rising prices continue to raise concerns. Experts are unsure whether inflation will affect holiday entertaining. “It’s hard to predict,” admits IDDBA’s Prach. “While people want smaller amounts, we’re still seeing decadent buying trends. It’s hard to deduct from last year, because there was a COVID scare around the holidays.”
Regardless of how big or small holiday gatherings are and what is served, one tradition will persevere: There will always be hot cocoa and a plate of cookies for Santa.