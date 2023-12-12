PHOTO GALLERY: Another Foodtown Opens in Brooklyn

Brooklyn has another family-owned grocery store, following the Dec. 9 grand opening of the Foodtown of Atlantic Avenue. Located in the Boerum Hill neighborhood, it is the ninth area store owned and operated by the Elayyan family.

The latest Foodtown at 457 Atlantic Avenue is part of the Allegiance Retail Services (ARS) co-op, which continues to expand its footprint in the market. Two other Foodtown stores opened this fall in the Bronx and Queens boroughs of New York City, run by other owners.

“We look forward to the Elayyan family’s success in bringing the Foodtown banner to Boerum Hill,” said Joseph Fantozzi, COO and president of ARS. “They are the epitome of the newer generation of grocers, meeting shoppers where they are at and delivering quality products at price points that meet family’s budgets.”

Co-owner and operator Fouad Elayyan said the store fills a need in the neighborhood. “We are excited to become an integral part of this community, catering to its residents’ needs and preferences,” Elayyan remarked.

The 4,500-square-foot store features fresh meat and seafood sections, an expansive produce department, charcuterie display cases and array of grab-and-go foods. The location will be stocked with a variety organic and natural foods, too.

Foodtown of Atlantic Avenue is open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Iselin, N.J.-based Allegiance Retail Services supports independent supermarkets such as Foodtown, Freshtown, D’Agostino, Gristedes, Pathmark, LaBella Marketplace, Brooklyn Harvest, Market Fresh, Morton Williams, Big Deal Food Market, Green Way Markets, and Shop n Bag by providing them with marketing, advertising, technological and merchandising support, as well as a full line of private label products, including Foodtown, Green Way and Rancher’s Legend.