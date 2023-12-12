PHOTO GALLERY: Another Foodtown Opens in Brooklyn

Allegiance Retail Services member holds grand opening in Boerum Hill community
Lynn Petrak
Senior Editor
a woman smiling for the camera
Foodtown owner and district manager
Foodtown of Atlantic Avenue co-owner Munzer Elayyan and Foodtown district manager Danny Wodzenski greet customers on opening day.

Brooklyn has another family-owned grocery store, following the Dec. 9 grand opening of the Foodtown of Atlantic Avenue. Located in the Boerum Hill neighborhood, it is the ninth area store owned and operated by the Elayyan family. 

The latest Foodtown at 457 Atlantic Avenue is part of the Allegiance Retail Services (ARS) co-op, which continues to expand its footprint in the market. Two other Foodtown stores opened this fall in the Bronx and Queens boroughs of New York City, run by other owners.

“We look forward to the Elayyan family’s success in bringing the Foodtown banner to Boerum Hill,” said Joseph Fantozzi, COO and president of ARS. “They are the epitome of the newer generation of grocers, meeting shoppers where they are at and delivering quality products at price points that meet family’s budgets.”

Co-owner and operator Fouad Elayyan said the store fills a need in the neighborhood. “We are excited to become an integral part of this community, catering to its residents’ needs and preferences,” Elayyan remarked.

The 4,500-square-foot store features fresh meat and seafood sections, an expansive produce department, charcuterie display cases and array of grab-and-go foods. The location will be stocked with a variety organic and natural foods, too.

Foodtown of Atlantic Avenue is open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Iselin, N.J.-based Allegiance Retail Services supports independent supermarkets such as Foodtown, Freshtown, D’Agostino, Gristedes, Pathmark, LaBella Marketplace, Brooklyn Harvest, Market Fresh, Morton Williams, Big Deal Food Market, Green Way Markets, and Shop n Bag by providing them with marketing, advertising, technological and merchandising support, as well as a full line of private label products, including Foodtown, Green Way and Rancher’s Legend.

Foodtown of Atlantic Avenue

  • Foodtown Atlantic Ave produce
    The new Foodtown on Atlantic Avenue carries a wide assortment of fresh fruits and vegetables, including organic selections.
    Foodtown Atlantic Ave produce
    The new Foodtown on Atlantic Avenue carries a wide assortment of fresh fruits and vegetables, including organic selections.
  • Foodtown opening day
    On hand for the Dec. 9 grand opening were Dean Holmquist, VP of operations for ARS and Samar Rahman, VP and chief merhandising officer at ARS.
    Foodtown opening day
    On hand for the Dec. 9 grand opening were Dean Holmquist, VP of operations for ARS and Samar Rahman, VP and chief merhandising officer at ARS.
  • Foodtown prepared meals
    Shoppers can browse from a case of prepared food and grab-and-go items.
    Foodtown prepared meals
    Shoppers can browse from a case of prepared food and grab-and-go items.
  • Foodtown Atlantic fresh areas
    The new Foodtown promotes value and convenience in an part of town that also includes a Trader Joe's and Whole Foods.
    Foodtown Atlantic fresh areas
    The new Foodtown promotes value and convenience in an part of town that also includes a Trader Joe's and Whole Foods.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds