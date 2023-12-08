BJ’s Opens 2nd Club in Tennessee

BJ’s Wholesale Club is ending the year with a bang by unveiling two stores on Dec. 15. Earlier this week, the warehouse club operator announced that it is welcoming shoppers to a location in Lewis Center, Ohio, near Columbus and now, the company shared that it will open another club in a Nashville suburb on the same day.

Located at 181 Adams Lane in Mt Juliet, Tenn., the outpost is the second BJ’s Wholesale Club in Tennessee and the 240th site overall. As with other clubs, this one will feature fresh foods, produce, a full-service deli, bakery, everyday essentials, home décor, pet supplies and an array of local products. Shoppers celebrating the holidays can also find a variety of toys, apparel, small appliances, gift baskets and other items that are popular this time of year.

“BJ’s is committed to delivering unmatched value, outstanding convenience and great products, and we are thrilled to bring this experience to our members in the Mt. Juliet community,” said Brent Jacobs, club manager. “We’re excited to open in time for the season, helping families save up to 25% off grocery store prices every day.”

To make it convenient for consumers to shop at BJ’s, the operator offers curbside pickup, in-club pickup, same-day delivery and standard delivery. Members can pay onsite via the retailer’s scan-and-go mobile app. A BJ’s Gas station will be adjacent to the store for more one-stop shopping.

To introduce itself to the community, the operator is making a limited-time offer to inaugural members. Through Dec. 14, customers who buy a one-year membership for $55 will receive a $40 welcome reward and more than $40 in coupons. Shoppers who sign up for a yearly Club+ Card Membership at $110 will get an $80 welcome reward and $40 in coupons.

Timed with the grand opening, BJ’s is donating fresh foods to local families through a partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee. BJ’s Charitable Foundation also gave $15,000 to support a local school district’s food program.

As it widens its footprint, BJ’s is in growth mode in other ways. In November, the company reported a strong third-quarter performance, with gains in e-commerce sales, membership and membership fee income. Gross profit rose to $902.5 million during that period.

Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ’s currently operates 239 clubs and 169 BJ’s Gas locations in 20 states. The company is No. 27 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.