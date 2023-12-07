H-E-B Cuts Ribbon on New Joe V’s Smart Shop Near Houston

The latest Joe V's Smart Shop in Katy, Texas, is the banner's 10th site in the Houston area.

H-E-B has unveiled a new Joe V’s Smart Shop in the town of Katy, Texas. This H-E-B banner is known for its smaller, price-forward format and assortment of community-focused products.

Located at 4107 N Fry Road and open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., the Katy store is the 10th of its kind in the Houston market. As with other Joe V’s Smart Shops, this 55,000-square-foot outpost features a large produce department with locally-grown fruits and vegetables, a bakery with store-made tortillas, bolillos, pastries, and breads, a large meat department that includes value-priced club packs and bundle boxes and an array of health, beauty and personal products. Shoppers seeking fast meal solutions can pick up sushi, order from an Asian grill or take home a chef-inspired offering from the H-E-B Meal Simple line.

H-E-B remains in expansion mode, with both its traditional H-E-B stores and Joe V’s Smart Shop. In late October, the grocer held a grand opening for a 106,000-square-foot H-E-B supermarket in Manvel, also near Houston. Earlier this year, H-E-B shared that it plans to open Joe V’s Smart Shop locations in Dallas, the first outside the Houston area.