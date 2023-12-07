H-E-B Cuts Ribbon on New Joe V’s Smart Shop Near Houston

Latest price-focused, smaller-footprint format welcomes shoppers in Katy, Texas
Lynn Petrak
Senior Editor
a woman smiling for the camera
Katy Joe V's
The latest Joe V's Smart Shop in Katy, Texas, is the banner's 10th site in the Houston area.

H-E-B has unveiled a new Joe V’s Smart Shop in the town of Katy, Texas. This H-E-B banner is known for its smaller, price-forward format and assortment of community-focused products. 

Located at 4107 N Fry Road and open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., the Katy store is the 10th of its kind in the Houston market. As with other Joe V’s Smart Shops, this 55,000-square-foot outpost features a large produce department with locally-grown fruits and vegetables, a bakery with store-made tortillas, bolillos, pastries, and breads, a large meat department that includes value-priced club packs and bundle boxes and an array of health, beauty and personal products. Shoppers seeking fast meal solutions can pick up sushi, order from an Asian grill or take home a chef-inspired offering from the H-E-B Meal Simple line.

H-E-B remains in expansion mode, with both its traditional H-E-B stores and Joe V’s Smart Shop. In late October, the grocer held a grand opening for a 106,000-square-foot H-E-B supermarket in Manvel, also near Houston. Earlier this year, H-E-B shared that it plans to open Joe V’s Smart Shop locations in Dallas, the first outside the Houston area. 

Joe V's first shoppers in Katy
The first shoppers are welcomed by Joe V's Smart Shop staffers on opening day.

“We’re excited that our Joe V’s Smart Shop store is now open to serve customers in Katy with top-quality service and selection,” said Trini Cardenas, a 26-year partner and the store’s top store leader.

To mark the grand opening, Joe V’s Smart Shop donated a total of $30,000 to six local schools. Two of those schools received $10,000 each following a community nomination contest on social media.  

The first Joe V’s Smart Shop opened in 2010 and the banner currently employs more than 1,650 associates.

The largest privately held employer in Texas, San Antonio-based H-E-B has more than 420 stores and 145,000 employees in Texas and Mexico. The company is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named H-E-B one of its best regional grocery chains in America.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds