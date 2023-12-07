BJ’s Readies 2nd Location in Central Ohio Market

BJ’s Wholesale Club is growing its footprint in Ohio. The retailer has set a Dec. 15 opening date for its latest outpost in the Columbus suburb of Lewis Center, marking its second store in Central Ohio and eighth in the Buckeye State.

The new store, situated at 8425 Orange Centre Drive, will feature an on-site BJ’s Gas location, as well as fresh foods, produce, a full-service deli, fresh bakery, household essentials, home décor, pet supplies, various exclusive offerings, and a selection of local products.

“BJ’s is committed to saving families time and money, and this is particularly important during the holidays,” said Parker Dayton, club manager of the Lewis Center BJ’s. “We are thrilled to open our doors to the community of Lewis Center and offer our incredible value, all in a one-stop shop.”

In November 2022, BJ’s opened a location in the Central Ohio suburb of New Albany, marking its return to the region after a 20-year absence.

As part of the new store opening, BJ’s is partnering with Mid-Ohio Food Collective to donate nutritious, fresh foods to help local families. Additionally, the BJ’s Charitable Foundation made a $15,000 grant to People In Need, Inc. in support of its annual Holiday Clearing House program.

Meanwhile, BJ’s opened its first club location in Alabama on Nov. 10. The new club, located at 165 Graphics Drive in Madison, is part of the mixed-use development called Town Madison and just minutes from Toyota Field. The new location is BJ’s 239th club and Alabama becomes the company’s 20th state.

BJ’s also shared strong Q3 earnings last month, led by growth in digital sales, membership and traffic. While the retailer saw relatively flat total comparable club sales for the quarter, digitally enabled comparable sales grew 16% year-over-year and membership fee income increased by 6.6% to $106.1 million.

Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ’s currently operates 239 clubs and 169 BJ’s Gas locations in 20 states. The company is No. 27 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.