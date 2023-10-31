BJ’s to Debut 1st Alabama Store in November

Just in time for the busy holiday season, BJ's Wholesale Club has revealed it will open its first club location in Alabama on Nov. 10. The new club, located at 165 Graphics Drive in Madison, is part of the mixed-use development called Town Madison and just minutes from Toyota Field. The new location is BJ’s 239th club and Alabama becomes the company’s 20th state.

“We’re thrilled to open the Madison club, our first location in Alabama,” said Tommy Metheny, club manager, Madison BJ’s Wholesale Club. “As we gear up for the holiday season, we can’t wait to bring BJ’s unbeatable value and convenience to this community. I want to thank both our great team for its commitment to serving our members and the community for giving us such a warm welcome.”

Local shoppers can join the new club now with BJ’s limited-time founding member offer available through Nov. 9. From Nov. 10-12, BJ’s members will also be eligible to receive a digital coupon for a free fresh or frozen Butterball whole turkey when they spend $150 in the same transaction, in-club or online.

The new Madison club features an onsite BJ's Gas location, which opened on Oct. 26.

BJ's is continuing its Southeast expansion with growth in Tennessee. The wholesale club recently announced that its third location in the Volunteer State will open in Goodlettsville in early 2024. The company previously welcomed its very first Tennessee club in La Vergne this past spring, with its second club in the state coming soon to the Mt. Juliet community this fall.

BJ’s will release financial results for the third quarter fiscal 2023 prior to the market open on Nov. 17.

Meanwhile, BJ’s clubs are currently celebrating the company's Early Black Friday savings event, which runs until Nov. 16. BJ’s members can take advantage of early holiday shopping on toys, tech, TVs and other gifts. Members will also find major savings to get their homes holiday ready.

Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ’s currently operates over 230 clubs and 160-plus BJ’s Gas locations. The company is No. 27 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.