Meijer to Debut Smaller-Format Banner in Cleveland

The new Fairfax Market is Meijer's fifth smaller-scale store and first outside of Michigan.

Meijer is doing something different as 2024 unfolds. The Midwest retailer is adding another banner to its portfolio by opening a smaller-format store called Fairfax Market in the Fairfax neighborhood of Cleveland.

Set to open on Jan. 16 at 2190 E. 105th Street, the new neighborhood market takes a cue from the retailer’s smaller-format Meijer Grocery stores now operating in the state of Michigan. The 40,000-square-foot store will carry a variety of everyday essentials and feature fresh meat, deli, bakery, and produce departments. An in-store café will serve coffee, sandwiches and sushi.

The shelves will be stocked with more than 2,000 local items, such as Cleveland Cold Brew Coffee, PUR Spices, Akron honey and various beers and wines. Fairfax Market will also sell a range of health and beauty care products supplied by local and Black, women-owned businesses from the Fairfax neighborhood and Cleveland.

The latest store concept from Meijer was borne from discussions between the retailer’s team and community leaders including the CEO and president of the nearby Cleveland Clinic, the Cleveland City Council president, local council members and area residents. The market was deemed a welcome addition to the mixed-use revitalization project developed in partnership with the City of Cleveland, Cleveland Clinic, the Fairfax Renaissance Development Corp. and Fairmount Properties.

"Fairfax Market is committed to being more than just a new store. We will be an involved partner, investing in the community and supporting local businesses," said Alan Jordan, Fairfax Market store director. "We look forward to providing convenient access to fresh, quality food and other necessities at good prices, and we can't wait to welcome our neighbors into the store next month."

Meijer is welcoming new team members into its fold, too. The Fairfax Market store will be staffed by 50 team members.

Privately owned Meijer operates 500-plus supercenters, Meijer Grocery, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company is No. 23 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Top 10 Most Sustainable Grocers and Best Regional Grocery Chains in America.