1st Look at the New Meijer Grocery Banner: EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS

Long before the first Meijer supercenter changed the Michigan retail landscape in the 1960s, Henrik Meijer and his teenage son, Frederik, opened their first grocery store in the midst of the Great Depression. That market in Greenville, Mich., was known as Meijer’s Grocery.

Nearly 90 years later, the company is revisiting its roots by opening two smaller-format Meijer Grocery stores in the Mitten State, in Lake Orion and Macomb Township. Like the original stores, these are community markets that provide everyday essentials in a convenient setting.

“I’m so excited to bring a neighborhood shopping experience here, whether a customer needs to come because they forgot three or four items or they need to do an entire week’s shopping trip – we are just the right size to accommodate those,” Mary Kimbrough, store director for the 90,000-square-foot Lake Orion location told Progressive Grocer during a pre-opening media tour. A 36-year Meijer team member, Kimbrough came from the nearby Rochester Hills Meijer supercenter and will oversee a team of 180 associates.