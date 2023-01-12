Meijer Is Updating Its Rewards Program

Even though new government data indicates that food inflation may finally be easing, Meijer Inc. is making it easier for customers to save on groceries by revamping its mPerks digital coupon and rewards program.

The enhanced mPerks program will allow for more personalized rewards and savings, with customers now earning points for every dollar spent and every qualifying prescription filled, along with additional opportunities to earn even more points.

"Meijer is committed to providing value and convenience for our customers, and the changes we've made to mPerks expands on both by offering more personalized savings, along with more opportunities to earn points," Meijer VP of Customer Strategy Derek Steele said. "We want to ensure we're continuing to provide personalized value while also making the experience fun and engaging."

Customers in Southeast Michigan will begin transitioning to the new mPerks program first on Jan. 16, while the retailer's other Midwest markets will roll over to the new program in phases throughout January and February.

Meijer has millions of total mPerks users. According to the company, in the first half of 2022, mPerks customers saved more than $100 million on their purchases.

mPerks changes include:

Purchases now earn points, which customers can apply toward the savings of their choice.

Each qualifying prescription filled now earns points, instead of every five prescriptions filled.

Points expire after 90 days, as opposed to 45 days in current system.

Customers choose when and how they want to redeem points for additional savings.

Customers' existing unclaimed rewards will automatically transition to the new program with the same value. Any in-progress rewards, as well as existing pharmacy credits, will be transferred to the new program as points.

Meanwhile, Meijer is getting closer to unveiling its new grocery concept. The retailer will open its first Meijer Grocery locations in the metro Detroit area on Jan. 26.

The stores in Orion and Macomb Township are smaller than typical Meijer supercenters, spanning 75,000 to 90,000 square feet. Convenience is a hallmark of the new banner, with features like parking that wraps around a singular corner entrance, and an assortment designed around quick and easy restocking at home.

“By opening Meijer Grocery stores, we're introducing a new way for our customers to shop that provides convenience, value and the great quality our customers have always come to expect from Meijer," explained Rick Keyes, Meijer’s president and CEO. "Our customers' needs are always evolving, and we're committed to meeting them where they are."

Privately owned Meijer operates approximately 500 supercenters, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company is No. 20 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.