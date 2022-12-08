Meijer Gifts $400K to Customers During Annual Holiday Event

Meijer Inc. surprised and delighted several customers over the weekend as part of its ninth annual Very Merry Meijer event. The retailer’s store directors and executives gifted one in-store customer with a $1,000 shopping spree and two pickup customers with $250 coupons along with gift bags full of Meijer products at each of its 262 locations.

Since the program’s inception in 2014, Meijer has given more than $1.8 million worth of toys, clothes, electronics, groceries and small appliances to about 4,200 customers. This is the second year that surprises have been granted to pickup shoppers, and Meijer chose to return to its tradition of surprising guests with a $1,000 gift card just as they were about to pay for their purchase.

"The look of surprise on their faces always brings us such cheer," said Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes. "Very Merry Meijer embodies the spirit of the season that giving is truly better than receiving. Our teams look forward to it every year."

Dillon and Jenna Pearce received the $1,000 surprise at the Meijer location in Springfield, Ill. The parents of three said they struggled to find words to express their feelings when they were approached by store director Craig Knapp.

"We are very unsure what exactly we did, or said, or if we appropriately shared our gratitude through the utter shock and disbelief that we had been selected," the Pearces said in a letter to the store. "After leaving your store, and the shock subsided, we cried together as we felt the huge impact and relief this gift provides for our family."

Additionally, Meijer included its team members in the Very Merry Meijer festivities, surprising three of them in each of its stores with a $200 shopping spree.

"I was completely shocked," said Lois Smith, a cashier at the Cedar Springs, Mich., location. "With all the health issues I've had recently and not being able to work, this means so much. It will help a ton. Meijer has taken such good care of me."

"For most families, the holidays are a time for celebrating traditions, and our family is no different," said executive chairman Hank Meijer. "Very Merry Meijer is among our favorite holiday traditions because we get to spread cheer and give thanks to our customers and team members. Seeing the joy on their faces when we surprise them warms our hearts and reminds all of the true spirit of the season – which is why we keep doing this every year."

Privately owned Meijer operates more than 400 supercenters, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 20 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.