A Good Year for Grocers to Go Smaller

Now that the fog from the pandemic has (mostly) lifted, grocers are re-evaluating their physical-store strategies as they look to maximize profits, keep shoppers loyal and drive sales amid escalating expense pressures.

Driving through the streets of any major U.S. city, it’s easy to see the future of the grocery format: Stores are getting smaller. The average size of a grocery store in the United States is currently about 38,000 square feet, according to Cuhaci Peterson, a Maitland, Fla.-based commercial architectural firm that designs a lot of supermarkets. That number has been steadily declining for years, with small-format grocery stores now ranging in size between 12,000 square feet and 25,000 square feet, and even smaller in urban markets.

Over the past year, real estate, construction and labor costs have skyrocketed. More consumers are working from home than ever before, and many are leveraging their e-commerce options and not spending as much time in physical stores. Meanwhile, retailers are hankering for more floor space for fulfillment and other omnichannel needs. All of this means that many grocers are taking a whole new approach to real estate and macro space planning.

Rochester, N.Y.-based Wegmans Food Markets, for example, had been known for building huge stores, but started going smaller in 2021. A new report from Placer.ai shows that Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix Super Markets’ small-format GreenWise Market is generating higher foot traffic than the company’s traditional big-box stores. And this month, Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer Inc., which is famous for its nearly 220,000-square-foot supercenters, will open its first small-format Meijer Grocery concept.

Here, Progressive Grocer offers a look at how retailers are thinking about grocery formats, this year and beyond.

Meijer Inc.

Meijer’s Midwest footprint of 240-plus colossally sized stores is going in a new, smaller direction. The retailer is opening its first two smaller-format Meijer Grocery stores this month. The new Meijer Grocery concept is “focused on simplifying the customer shopping experience and designed with convenience and ease in mind,” according to the company. The stores, which will span 75,000-90,000 square feet, don’t actually meet small-format standards, but they’re less than half the size of a typical Meijer store, which can cover as much as 220,000 square feet. The new Meijer format still features all of the categories that customers need for a weekly trip to restock the home, including produce and grocery; a meat counter with in-store meat cutters; a bakery equipped with in-store cake decorators; a full-service deli; a pharmacy; health and beauty care; baby, pet and consumables; and greeting cards and floral.

“By opening Meijer Grocery stores, we’re introducing a new way for our customers to shop that provides convenience, value and the great quality our customers have always come to expect from Meijer,” says Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes. “Our customers’ needs are always evolving, and we’re committed to meeting them where they are. That’s why we’re excited to share this new Meijer experience with the Orion and Macomb Township communities.”

Meijer Grocery stores will also feature local brands across their departments, staying true to the company’s ongoing commitment to supporting local businesses.

Additionally, Meijer Grocery will offer the same saving and shopping technology that customers expect from a Meijer supercenter, including mPerks, Shop and Scan, and Meijer Home Delivery and Pickup.

The Meijer Grocery concept follows Meijer’s previous foray into smaller-footprint stores. In 2018, the grocer opened the 37,000-square-foot Bridge Street Market on the west side of the company’s hometown of Grand Rapids. The neighborhood-friendly market offers a range of fresh food and accessible convenience items in a smaller space than traditional Meijer supercenters.