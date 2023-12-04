Brookshire Grocery Co. Expanding Its Fresh Banner

Regional retailer Brookshire Grocery Co. (BGC) has purchased land in the eastern Texas city of Longview that it plans to use to expand its Fresh by Brookshire’s brand, according to a local report. The grocer currently operates two stores under that format, which was introduced in 2011 and was built on the idea of “Sharing the Wonders of Food.”

BGC representative Morgan Jones told news outlet KLTV that the company has purchased the land at the corner of U.S. Highway 259 and North Fourth Street in Longview. Jones referred to the impending location as “a new-generation Fresh by Brookshire’s store” that will serve the Longview area.

“With more than 95 years of service to the East Texas community, we are dedicated to continuing to grow our service to our neighbors,” Jones told KLTV.

In September, BGC entered into an agreement to acquire Diamond Food Market stores in Henrietta, Mineral Wells and Aubrey, Texas. Plans call for the location in Mineral Wells to be converted to a Brookshire’s, while the stores in Henrietta and Audrey will be converted to the company’s Spring Market banner.

Last month, BGC CFO Michael Arnett shared a presentation entitled “The Brookshire Way” on the opening day of Progressive Grocer’s Grocery Impact event, which ran Nov. 7-9 at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress, in Orlando, Fla.

During the presentation, Arnett shared that BGC’s values have helped the company as it focuses on growth and investment, opening and remodeling stores under its various banners in a diverse range of markets across its footprint of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana. In fact, the company’s remodels outperform respective banner stores by 10%, Arnett asserted. BGC also recently sold its pharmacies to Walgreens, enabling the grocer to offer superior pharmacy services and value to customers.

Community involvement is also important for BGC, which has forged strong relationships with vendors and neighborhoods to sponsor races such as the Fresh 15, in its hometown of Tyler, Texas, and the Heroes Run, in Bossier City, La. The company additionally offers a Care Fund for its partners (associates) in need, supports local food banks, endows scholarships and recently opened the W.T. Brookshire Conference Center to attract events to Tyler.

BGC currently operates more than 200 store locations in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma under the banners of Brookshire's, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market, Fresh by Brookshire's and Reasor’s. The company is No. 63 on the PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.