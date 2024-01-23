Lidl Opens in NYC Shopping Mall

Entrance of the new Lidl store located within the Queens Place Mall in the Elmhurst neighborhood of the New York City borough.

Lidl is marking the opening of its 174th U.S. location, at Queens Place Mall in the New York City borough. This location will employ nearly 70 people and is just one of several U.S. openings planned for 2024.

“We are thrilled to expand our presence in Queens and become part of the Queens Place Mall,” noted Simon Hedderman, regional VP for Lidl US. "Building on the success we’ve experienced in Astoria, we are excited to share with our newest neighbors a wide selection of fresh produce, an award-winning assortment, and a convenient, fun shopping experience to our new friends and customers.”

Located within the 455,000 square feet of Queens Place Mall in the Elmhurst neighborhood, the store kicked off its grand opening with a Jan. 23 open house for residents of the 2.3 million-resident borough to get a preview of the banner’s offerings. Doors officially open on Jan. 24 at 8:00 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, music and free stuff, including Lidl’s signature croissants, coffee and orange juice. Loyal customers waiting in line will also receive collectable merchandise. Gift cards valued up to $100 will go to the first 100 shoppers, and all can enter to be one of three winners receiving free groceries for a year.

“As a neighborhood center, Queens Place is committed to offering accessible and high-quality retail experiences to our community,” said Ehud Kupperman, managing director of New York-based Madison International Realty. “We are excited to have Lidl join our lineup of tenants and believe that their commitment to providing a best-in-class experience will enrich our neighborhood for many years to come.”

Lidl occupies 35,000 square feet of the mall’s lower level. Throughout the month of December, Queens Place and Lidl offered free programming for the public with tastings of the grocer’s key products ahead of the grand opening. The store is located at 8801 Queens Boulevard and will be open Monday-Sunday, 8:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Queens Place Mall offers 455,000 square feet of prime shopping and dining on five floors. It attracts more than 5 million visitors annually.

Neckarsulm, Germany-based Lidl operates more than 12,000 stores and is active in 32 countries, employing more than 341,000 employees globally. The grocer has more than 170 stores in the United States. Arlington, Va.-based Lidl US is No. 91 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.