Lidl Coming to the Bronx

More New Yorkers will soon be able to shop for groceries at discount prices, thanks to a new Lidl located in the Bronx.

As reported by Welcome2TheBronx, the German deep-discount grocer will open its newest location in the Bronx Terminal Market, which is located along the Major Deegan Expressway. While shopping in the mall, a reporter for the neighborhood news site noticed a coming-soon announcement at a former Michael’s arts and crafts location.

The East Coast grocer has steadily been gaining a foothold in New York City’s five boroughs. For example, Lidl has plans for a new store that will be part of a mixed-income apartment building in the Chelsea section of Manhattan and expects to open a Brooklyn store in 2024 in the borough’s Park Slope neighborhood. Another Brooklyn store is planned for the Crown Heights neighborhood, which could also open its doors as soon as 2024.

New York City stores currently in operation are located in Staten Island, Harlem in the borough of Manhattan, and the Astoria neighborhood of Queens.

While the grocer is busy with expansion plans, it’s also getting ready for new leadership. Lidl US CEO Michal Lagunionek is stepping down from his position at the company and will be replaced by Joel Rampoldt, a Miami-based retail and wholesaler consultant, in September. Rampoldt will become the fourth CEO since the company’s creation of its U.S. headquarters in June 2015.

Meanwhile, an exact date for the grand opening of the Bronx Lidl had not been released at press time.

Neckarsulm, Germany-based Lidl operates around 11,550 stores and is active in 32 countries, employing more than 341,000 employees globally. The grocer runs about 170 stores in the United States. Arlington, Va.-based Lidl US is No. 91 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.