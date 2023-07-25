Lidl Continues Expansion Into NYC

Discount grocer Lidl is looking to help New Yorkers with high grocery prices by building a new supermarket in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights neighborhood.

Commercial real-estate mortgage broker Eastern Union has secured a $62.25 million construction loan for a 105,000-square-foot mixed-used property at 1730 Bedford Avenue that will be home to a 33,000-square-foot Lidl store. Located two blocks from Brooklyn’s popular Prospect Park, this block-long site sits at one of the borough’s prime locations.

"We are thrilled to be bringing Lidl’s high-quality groceries, low prices and convenient shopping experience to the Crown Heights community," said Or Raitses, senior director of real estate for Lidl’s Northern Region. "We look forward to continuing our expansion in New York City and opening even more stores in the future, bringing our unique value proposition to additional areas of the city where New Yorkers for far too long have had to put up with high grocery prices."

The East Coast grocer already has plans for a new store that will be part of a mixed-income apartment building in the Chelsea section of Manhattan and expects to open a Brooklyn store in 2024 in the borough’s Park Slope neighborhood. New York City stores currently in operation are located in Staten Island, Harlem and Astoria. Lidl operates a total of 27 stores in New York State.

Meanwhile, in additional to a Lidl grocery store, the new Crown Heights multi-use complex will also include 12,000 square feet of additional retail space, 57 residential units totaling 39,000 square feet in size, 12,000 square feet of Class A office space and a 9,000-square-foot community facility.

The project's developer is Seventh Street Development Group, of Brooklyn.

"We're confident that Lidl will be a welcome addition to the neighborhood, and we're now engaged in preliminary discussions with other national retailers about leasing opportunities at this property," said Jack Gold, co-founder and COO of Seventh Street Development Group.

There's no word yet on an opening date for the Crown Heights Lidl.

Neckarsulm, Germany-based Lidl operates around 11,550 stores and is active in 32 countries, employing more than 341,000 employees globally. The grocer runs about 170 stores in the United States. Arlington, Va.-based Lidl US is No. 91 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.