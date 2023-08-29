The Fresh Grocer Coming to Brooklyn

New Jersey-based and family-operated Inserra Supermarkets is crossing the Hudson River to bring The Fresh Grocer banner to the eight-block-long Fulton Street Mall in Brooklyn, N.Y.

As reported by the New York Post, Inserra has signed a lease for a 21,000-square-foot space to bring The Fresh Grocer to RMC Assets’ 523 Fulton Street location. RMC owner Raymond M. Chera spent $20 million to renovate and modernize the century-old three-story building.

The new store will have a Fulton Street entrance, with the bulk of the space downstairs. Cushman & Wakefield’s (C&W) Ian Lerner represented the landlord, while Lee & Associates’ Jeffrey Lopez and Steve Lorenzo repped the Inserras.

Lerner said that The Fresh Grocer will have “a prominent presence on one of Brooklyn’s highest-profile streets. RMC Assets is committed to enhancing the neighborhood by attracting premier national credit tenants to the Fulton Mall area.”

The Fresh Grocer, a trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., is a supermarket chain specializing in providing high-quality perishables in urban and suburban environments, with approximately 20 stores operating in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

The Commercial Observer reported the following statement from Lopez: “The Inserra family is looking to expand throughout New York, and Downtown Brooklyn is one of the fastest-growing markets, with a tremendous amount of future upside. This location is a standout amongst a limited inventory that satisfies their requirements for logistics, retail co-tenancy and multiple mass-transit options for employees and patrons alike.” The Fresh Grocer store in Brooklyn is scheduled to open by the end of 2024.

Other banners that the Inserra family operates include ShopRite and PriceRite Marketplace.

Wakefern Food Corp. is a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, N.J., and the largest supermarket cooperative in the United States. Some of its other independently owned and operated banners include Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market. Together with its member companies, Wakefern employs nearly 80,000 people. The company is No. 29 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 listing of North America’s top food and consumables retailers in North America.