T&T Supermarkets Plans Mall Location in Quebec

Following the success of its first store opening in Quebec, T&T Supermarkets has released plans for its second store in the province. The store will be located in Brossard, part of the greater Montreal area, at the Quartier Dix30 shopping center.

Quartier Dix30 is the second-largest retail center in Canada, at 3,200,000 square feet. The multipurpose shopping center features more than 300 stores, restaurants and entertainment venues. Thousands of residential units are also planned over the coming years. The complex is conveniently located near public transportation.

The decision to place a T&T store in Quartier Dix30 was a strategic one to benefit from high visitor traffic. According to the ethnic grocer, the new 54,000-square-foot T&T store will offer first-rate facilities for a unique shopping experience in a spacious, modern environment. The new store is expected to be completed the fall of 2024. In preparation, the company is in the process of recruiting 250 employees, including assistant department heads and supervisors.

"South Shore was one of the most requested locations from the community ever since we announced we’re coming to Quebec. After receiving such a warm welcome in Montreal last year, we’re looking forward to opening a second T&T Supermarket in Quebec. We looked at many development opportunities, and Brossard’s Quartier Dix30 proved to be the obvious choice – it’s a popular and ever-expanding mall, and we aim to be an integral part of the vibrant community that is growing around us. With numerous residential units planned in the coming years, we see immense potential in catering to the evolving needs of our customers, ensuring convenience and a delightful shopping experience," said Tina Lee, CEO of T&T.

"We’re proud to be working with T&T and to be able to contribute to the growth of this Canadian brand while expanding the Quartier Dix30 offering. The arrival of this major player in the food industry represents added value for the dynamic and growing community of Brossard and the surrounding area and confirms Quartier Dix30 as the destination of choice for the South Shore," added Nicolas Désourdy, president and partner of Carbonleo, which oversees the management of Quartier Dix30.

Richmond, British Columbia-based T&T Supermarkets is Canada’s largest Asian supermarket chain, with 33 stores located in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec. In June, the company released its plans to expand into the United States. The grocer will open a flagship store in the Seattle area during summer 2024 and establish a regional office in the greater Los Angeles area.

T&T stores offer customers a vast selection of Asian products, including a wide variety of fruits and vegetables, meats, seafood, groceries, fresh breads baked daily, ready-to-eat meals, and popular T&T private label products.

T&T Supermarket’s parent company, Loblaw Cos., operates more than 2,400 stores in Canada, with more than 190,000 full- and part-time employees. The Brampton, Ontario-based company is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.