Schnucks' Missouri Stores Undergo Renovations

Among Schnucks' recent renovation projects, the Hampton Village store is remodeling its bakery and produce departments, as well as its wine, beer and liquor department. (Image credit: Schnucks Facebook)

Schnuck Markets Inc. has begun total store remodels at its Cross Keys location in Florissant, Mo., and its Hampton Village location in south St. Louis. Both remodels are expected to be complete by late fall 2024.

Located at 13987 New Halls Ferry Road, the current 63,000-square-foot Cross Keys location opened in 2003. Highlights of the Cross Keys remodel will include new customer entrances, a new CVS pharmacy, a new floral department, and a new wine, beer and liquor department.

Schnucks acquired the current 63,000-square-foot Hampton Village store as part of its 1995 national acquisition. Remodel highlights of this store at 60 Hampton Village Plaza include a new refrigeration system, a new cheese shop, and an expanded and relocated wine, beer and liquor department.

In addition, both locations will have expanded and relocated bakery departments, relocated and renovated seafood departments, relocated fresh sushi areas, larger frozen food and dairy departments, and renovated and expanded deli and produce departments. The two remodeled stores will also feature new checkout lanes with self-checkout, as well as updated lighting and décor.

“Not only is Schnucks committed to continued growth in new communities, we are also committed to remodeling and renovating our existing stores in the neighborhoods that we have served for decades,” said Schnucks VP of Construction and Maintenance David Carey. “Teammates at both our Cross Keys and Hampton Village locations are prepared and ready to continue offering their customers the highest level of service while their stores are under construction.”

During the remodels, customers can continue to use Schnucks Delivers and Curbside Pickup through Instacart.

In addition to Cross Keys, Schnucks operates four other stores in the city of Florissant: Charbonier, Florissant, Grandview and Shackelford. Besides the Hampton Village location, Schnucks operates seven other stores in the city of St. Louis: Arsenal, City Plaza, Downtown, Hampton & Gravois, Lindell, Loughborough, and South City.

Meanwhile, Schnucks is also building stores from the ground up. On Oct. 25, 2023, the Midwest grocer debuted its second smaller-format banner, in Oak Grove Village, Mo. The 23,000-square-foot Schnucks Fresh features a heavy focus on fresh departments such as produce, meat, seafood, deli and bakery. Schnucks opened its first Fresh banner store in August 2021 in Jasper, Ind.

St. Louis-based Schnucks operates 115 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs 12,000 associates. The company is No. 64 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company a Top Regional Grocer.