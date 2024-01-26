What to Expect From the New Whole Foods Market in Albuquerque

A new Whole Foods Market in Albuquerque, N.M., is scheduled to open Feb. 22.

Whole Foods Market will open a new store at 2100 Carlisle Boulevard NE in Albuquerque, N.M., on Feb. 22 at 9 a.m. MST. The store is a relocation of the existing Albuquerque store at 2103 Carlisle Boulevard NE – across the street – which has served the community for more than 30 years. At 47,327 square feet, the relocated store is more than double the size of the former location.

This new, larger store was built from the ground up and is part of the new Carlisle Crossing shopping center. It will feature upgraded amenities including expanded prepared food and bakery departments and a larger, more easily accessible parking lot. The new location will also carry an expanded product assortment, including more than 400 local items from New Mexico.

Below is a preview of some of the local products that certain departments will carry:

Bakery: pastries from Chocolate Maven and artisan breads from Sage Bakehouse

Specialty: feta cheese from Tucumcari Mountain Cheese Factory and dark chocolate bars spiced with New Mexico chiles from the Chocolate Cartel

Grocery: Mexican spiced coffee from New Mexico Piñon Coffee, jam from Heidi’s Raspberry Farm and granola from Taos Bakes

Whole Body: handmade artisanal soap from Los Poblanos Farm Shop, wellness shots from Verde Food and Moses Brand bee pollen

Additionally, an expanded prepared food department will offer a self-serve pizza station, a made-to-order sandwich counter, sushi from Kikka, and hot-food and salad bars.

Whole Foods Market Albuquerque will be open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. MST opening day. Regular store hours will be 7 a.m.-9 p.m. MST daily. Opening morning, customers will be offered complimentary coffee and Berry Chantilly Cake samples. The first 300 customers in line will receive a limited-edition tote bag and a Secret Saver coupon featuring offers up to $100 off.

To give back to the community, Whole Foods Market is donating to local organizations Rio Grande Food Project, The Storehouse New Mexico, HopeWorks and Meals on Wheels New Mexico. Additionally, a Whole Foods Market refrigerated van previously donated through the grocer’s Nourishing Our Neighborhoods program to nonprofit organization Roadrunner Food Bank will make regular pickups from the new Albuquerque store to transfer rescued food to community members in need.

Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods has more than 500 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Seattle-based Amazon, which is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. Both Whole Foods and Amazon were named among PG’s Retailers of the Century.