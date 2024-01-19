How 2 Utah Independent Grocers Use Creative Store Designs to Stand Out

Last April, Digby’s Market opened its first store, in St. George, Utah, featuring design expertise from Decorworx (interior) and Design Sequence (exterior).

Last year, independent grocers Digby’s Market and Pioneer Market, both members of Salt Lake City-based Associated Food Stores, opened stores tailored to the particular needs of their respective communities in Utah. Both stores also feature novel design elements that help set them apart from competitors.

Digby’s Market, located in St. George, is a ground-up 40,000-square-foot store at 1955 Snow Canyon Parkway.

“First off, we wanted to create a bright, fun and inviting store to work and shop,” says Tim Rigby, who owns the store with Gregory Daines. “We wanted to bring in local colors and create that old-style grocery shopping experience.”

Cedar City, Utah-based Decorworx was key to creating the atmosphere that Rigby and Daines wanted in their inaugural Digby’s Market location.

“For Digby’s, we had a partner who had a clear vision for the design they wanted to achieve,” notes Decorworx VP Tenia Wallace. “They provided us with inspiration photos and ideas that served as the foundation for our collaboration. We carefully examined the demographic information provided to us, such as age groups, interests and preferences. We also conducted additional research to gain a deeper understanding of the target audience’s behaviors and expectations. This analysis allowed us to identify key elements that would resonate with the intended demographic and create a design strategy that would effectively engage them.”