Raley’s Converts In-Store Cafés to Starbucks

In its quest to meet the evolving needs and expectations of its customers, The Raley’s Cos. has completed the conversion of two in-store cafés to Starbucks kiosks. Customers can now purchase fresh Starbucks beverages at Raley’s on Natomas Boulevard in Sacramento, Calif., and Raley’s in Incline Village, Nev.

“Raley’s is excited about our collaboration with Starbucks,” said Krissy Garris, director of foodservice at Raley’s. “Starbucks brings a wealth of expertise and resources that complement our core strengths of in-store beverage and dining offerings. The Starbucks name is synonymous with quality and consistency, and together, we can address market challenges more comprehensively and provide even greater value to our customers.”

Raley’s and Starbucks have plans for additional locations. This includes the Bel Air Market in Gold River, Calif., which will be converted in spring 2024. Additional plans are in the works for several more locations over the next three years.

The family-owned grocer is on a mission to create inviting spaces where customers can not only shop for high-quality products, but also enjoy a moment of relaxation and socialization. Over the past five years, Raley’s has invested in its spaces where the community gathers, including community rooms, cafés and beer/wine bars.

In-Store Cafes: Raley’s in-store cafés offer an environment for customers to take a break, socialize and enjoy freshly brewed roasted coffee, or a selection of teas from around the world. The cafés are thoughtfully designed to enhance the overall shopping experience, providing a comfortable and welcoming atmosphere. Across the chain in California and Nevada, the company provides multiple coffee offerings, including Peet’s, local Sacramento company Chocolate Fish and specialty coffee Drink Coffee, Do Stuff.

Beer and Wine Bars: Raley’s has introduced seven beer and wine bars that showcase local wines and beers by the glass. Customers can savor the flavors of the region while exploring a curated selection of beverages paired with small bites.

Gather Rooms: As Raley’s evaluates floor space, the focus is on creating quality in-store gathering spots that cater to the diverse preferences of customers. The company points out that these spaces are not only about shopping, they’re also about building a sense of community within its stores. Something Extra Members can rent community rooms for no charge.