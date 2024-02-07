BJ’s to Open 3rd Location in Tennessee

BJ's claims that members can save up to 25% off grocery store prices every day on everything they need for weekly shopping.

BJ's Wholesale Club has revealed the opening date of its third location in Tennessee. The new club, located at 800 Rivergate Parkway in Goodlettsville, will debut on Feb. 17. The location will feature a BJ's Gas on-site, opening this spring.

The membership warehouse club made its debut in Tennessee last year with the opening of its La Vergne location on June 14. Its second Tennessee location opened in December, in Mount Juliet. All three clubs are located in the Nashville area.

“BJ’s Wholesale Club is dedicated to serving the families who depend on us,” said Angel Gual, club manager at Goodlettsville BJ’s Wholesale Club. “We are excited to bring unbeatable value and savings of up to 25% off grocery store prices every day to the families in and around Goodlettsville.”

Goodlettsville-area residents can take advantage of a special offer ahead of the new club’s opening date. The BJ’s limited-time founding member offer is available through Feb 15. When new members sign up for The Club Card Membership for one year at $55, they’ll get a $40 welcome reward, plus more than $40 in coupons. Shoppers can also choose to sign up for The Club+ Card Membership for one year at $110 and get an $80 welcome reward, plus more than $40 in coupons as well.

To support its new community, BJ’s is partnering with the Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, which serves the Goodlettsville area. Once the club is open, BJ’s will donate unsold produce, meat, dairy and more to the food bank every week to support families in need.

BJ’s has also donated more than $15,000 to fund classroom projects in 14 Middle Tennessee schools, helping provide teachers and students with classroom supplies. BJ’s Charitable Foundation partners with DonorsChoose, a national nonprofit organization, to help meet the needs of students.

Additionally, BJ’s donated $10,000 to Community Resource Center to support the organization’s personal care pantry, which provides hygiene and personal care products to those in need in North Nashville.

The retailer not only made its debut in the Tennessee market last year, it also further expanded its footprint by opening its first club in Alabama, its 20th state of operation. The Madison, Ala., location, part of the mixed-use development called Town Madison, opened its doors this past Nov. 10.

BJ’s will have a total of 244 locations in operation after its Goodlettsville club debut.

The company will release financial results for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 prior to the market open on March 7.

Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ’s currently operates more than 240 clubs and 170-plus BJ’s Gas locations in 20 states. The company is No. 27 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.