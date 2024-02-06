Save A Lot Opens Latest South Carolina Store

Surrounded by local officials and community members, Shannon McPherson (center) cuts the ribbon in front of his store on Dorchester Road in North Charleston, S.C.

Discount grocery store chain Save A Lot has revealed the opening of a fully remodeled store on 5060 Dorchester Road in North Charleston, S.C. The grand opening was held on Feb. 1. North Charleston shoppers can now experience a lighter, brighter and easier-to-shop footprint that includes updated décor and lighting, fresh interior and exterior paint, and new signage.

During the grand-opening event, store owner and operator Shannon McPherson, joined by the North Charleston Chamber of Commerce and elected city officials, took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by tours of the store. At 11 a.m., the North Charleston Police Department competed against the North Charleston Fire Department in a three-minute shopping spree benefiting their charity of choice. The police department shopped for Second Chance Resource Center Network United Inc., while the fire department shopped for Community Resources Center.

[RELATED: 2 South Carolina Save A Lot Stores Undergo Remodels]

“I am thrilled to be opening up the Dorchester Road location and enhance local residents’ shopping experiences the moment they step foot inside,” said McPherson, who also owns another store in North Charleston. “The newly minted store provides a modern aesthetic and an easier-to-shop footprint, making it seamless and more enjoyable for customers to shop for grocery essentials and quality fresh meat and produce they’ve come to expect.”

“We’re delighted the Dorchester Road Save A Lot store is opening to provide its customers with top-notch service and an upgraded shopping experience,” added Mark Kotcher, Save A Lot’s SVP – field sales and marketing. “Shannon McPherson’s investment to open the store will have a profound impact on how customers enjoy the Save A Lot experience while continuing to provide unmatched value and quality.”

The Dorchester Road store is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Founded in 1977, Save A Lot services more than 800 stores in 32 states. The St. Ann, Mo.-based company is No. 57 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.