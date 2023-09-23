Save A Lot Incorporates The Dream Vault to Fight Food Insecurity in Chicago

OPINION: AHEAD OF WHAT'S NEXT

A new Save A Lot store on Chicago’s South Side has become the site of an innovative solution to food insecurity: To mark its third anniversary, nonprofit organization Dion’s Chicago Dream has launched The Dream Vault, a locker-based system to dispense fresh produce to those in need.

The network-enabled bank of lockers is designed to provide 200 households living within a 1-mile radius of the store with fresh fruits and vegetables, at no cost to them. Every week, a recipient can enter a code and pick up a box of produce.

‘Natural Progression’

Asked how the solution came about, Dion Dawson, founder and “chief dreamer” of Dion’s Chicago Dream, explains: “The Dream Vault was inspired by the smart locker system and is a natural progression of what we’ve already been doing — providing fresh, quality produce to food-insecure households in the Chicagoland area. I wanted to scale up by providing an option that not only would help residents, but would attract people to a local business, thereby incentivizing the business’ participation in fighting food insecurity. We worked with Luxer One to build the locker and with Save A Lot on the location. There’s never been a tool to fight food insecurity with quality options in a retail environment, so this is transformative in the nonprofit space, and we hope it will provide a model for other organizations to scale up the services they are able to provide.”

As for the choice of grocery store, “Save A Lot was my original target because I wanted this first Dream Vault to be located in Englewood,” notes Dawson, referencing his home neighborhood. “I went to them with the idea, and they jumped on it.”