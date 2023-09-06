Food Lion Helps Remodel 27 Food Banks

Food Lion and its charitable arm, Food Lion Feeds, are remodeling and stocking the shelves of 27 partner food pantries across its operating area. The annual event, dubbed The Great Pantry Makeover, helps provide sustainable and impactful solutions to support food pantries in expanding access to nutritional food and addressing food insecurity.

The 30-day Great Pantry Makeover, which aligns with September’s Hunger Action Month, sees Food Lion associates volunteering for activities such as painting and cleaning pantries or installing shelving, freezers, coolers and other equipment to expand capacity for fresh fruits, vegetables and other items. Food pantries receiving makeovers this year are scattered throughout Delaware, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

“Through Food Lion Feeds, we nourish our communities by identifying and developing relationships with our partner food banks,” said Kevin Durkee, manager of Food Lion Feeds. “At Food Lion, giving back to our communities is as meaningful as serving our customers. Our associates believe in the value of volunteer work. By being partners in action, our volunteer Food Lion associates offer immediate and long-term solutions to address food insecurity in the towns and cities we serve.”

Also in September, Food Lion will help provide meals to community members experiencing hunger through its annual Food Lion Feeds Apple Bag campaign. The Apple Bag campaign, which will run from Sept. 13 – Oct. 3, benefits Feeding America and local partner member food banks.

Food Lion Feeds has helped provide more than 1 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025.

Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion operates more than 1,100 stores with 82,000-plus associates. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.