Food Lion Opens New Grocery Store, Liquor Store in South Carolina

One of the oldest towns in South Carolina is getting a new grocery store and liquor store. Food Lion announced the opening of side-by-side food retail and adult beverage locations in Little River, S.C., near the North Carolina state line.

The new Food Lion at 77 S. Highway 57 will welcome shoppers on May 3 following a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony. The first 100 customers will receive a mystery gift card valued up to $200, along with a custom apron and free reusable shopping bag.

Shoppers can browse an extensive assortment that includes a variety of prepared foods and ready-to-eat products ranging from fresh-cut fruit to hand-battered fried chicken. Like many other new and revamped Food Lion stores, this one includes a walk-in produce cooler. The store also stocks a large selection of organic, gluten-free and plant-based items and locally sourced foods made within a 100-mile radius. Pickup is available through the Food Lion To Go e-commerce service.

The adjacent liquor store carries products from national and global brands as well as locally distilled spirits and other regional favorites. This is the company’s fifth liquor store operated next to a Food Lion grocery store and the fourth in the state of South Carolina.

“I’m excited to open this new store in Little River and offer our neighbors a wide product assortment at the everyday low prices they expect from Food Lion,” said store manager Chris Cheers. “With the liquor store adjacent to the Little River Food Lion, we will continue to deliver on our commitment to make grocery shopping easy, convenient and affordable for our customers.”

The Little River Food Lion will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. The adjacent liquor store will be open from Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To mark the grand opening, Food Lion is making two $2,500 donations to local hunger relief organizations. Those agencies will also regularly collect food from the store to distribute to those in need through the Food Lion Feeds’ food rescue program.

Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion operates more than 1,100 stores. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America