Food Lion Celebrates Store Remodels in the Carolinas

Food Lion is inviting customers to help commemorate the recent remodeling of several stores throughout North Carolina and South Carolina. The remodeled stores feature a new look, easy grab-and-go meal options, and a large selection of locally sourced items, as well as an abundance of affordable organic, gluten-free and plant-based items to choose from.

The grocer will host celebrations at 20 stores on April 19, and give the first 100 customers in line a mystery gift card valued up to $250. Each store will also distribute a free giveaway to the first 100 customers each day through April 22. Additionally, a Food Lion RV will visit several store locations to hand out giveaways, including Food Lion gift cards, merchandise, food and other items.

“From a brand-new look and feel to more convenient grab-and-go items to make any meal easier, each of these stores has made big changes with our customers in mind,” said Meg Ham, Food Lion president. “While we have made significant enhancements in these stores since they opened about two years ago, we remain committed to keeping our prices low every day, and also offering great promotions and other opportunities to save. We are excited for our neighbors to experience our low prices and the changes we have made just for them.”

Meanwhile, Food Lion recently earned the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Energy Star Partner of the Year Award for its work lowering energy consumption. The grocer is the only company in the United States to receive this honor for 22 consecutive years.

Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion operates more than 1,100 stores. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.