Food Lion Increases Its Presence in West Virginia

A fixture in the community for more than 30 years, Food Lion is now expanding its reach in Inwood, W.V. The grocer will open a new store in the area on Feb. 8, located at 130 Duella Drive.

Food Lion currently operates a location in Inwood at 4803 Gerrardstown Road.

“I’ve had the pleasure of serving the Inwood community for the last seven years and have appreciated the opportunity to meet many of our wonderful neighbors,” noted Jay Moaveni, store manager of the new Inwood Food Lion. “Our neighbors have always trusted us to nourish their family, and my team and I are excited to bring them this new store to make shopping even easier. I think customers will be thrilled to see everything we have to offer!”

Shoppers have a large selection of organic, gluten-free and plant-based items to choose from, such as items sold under the Nature’s Promise brand, Food Lion’s affordable line of wholesome and organic products made with no artificial flavors, preservatives or synthetic colors. A walk-in produce cooler ensures the freshest items available.

Energy-efficient overhead LED lighting shines on a wide variety of local offerings, such as Custard Stand hot dog chili, in-season produce from Orr’s Farm Market, and pepperoni rolls from Home Industry Bakery. A list of additional West Virginia-based suppliers that may be featured in the store can be found here.

The new store also features a wide variety of “grab-and-go” options, including a self-service hot wing and Asian food bar.

In addition to self-checkout lanes, customers can also take advantage of the Food Lion To Go grocery pickup service, which is now available at 650-plus stores across the retailer’s 10-state footprint.

In an effort to be a good steward of the Inwood community, Food Lion Feeds will donate 15,000 meals to Community Cupboard, an agency of Mountaineer Food Bank. Food Lion Feeds is the retailer’s hunger-relief initiative. The food bank will also regularly collect food from the store to distribute to neighbors in need through Food Lion Feeds’ food rescue program, in which food safe for human consumption is donated to a local feeding agency before the food spoils.

The new Inwood store will open to the public at 8 a.m. on Feb. 8, following a 7:45 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony. Afterwards, the first 100 customers in line will receive a mystery gift card valued at up to $200 and a free reusable shopping bag. The store will be open daily from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, and employs more than 82,000 associates. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.