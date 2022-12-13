Food Lion Expands Pickup Service in Carolinas

To help more shoppers save time this holiday season, Food Lion has expanded its Food Lion To Go grocery pickup service to 25 more stores in the Carolinas. With the availability of this service at these stores and the recent expansion of home delivery, the omnichannel retailer now offers Food Lion to Go pickup or home delivery at 86% of its 10-state operating area.

Customers can confirm availability of the pickup service and place orders via the Food Lion To Go website or the Food Lion To Go app. They then choose a pickup window (same-day or up to seven days in advance) and check out. A To Go shopper picks, packs and stores the order, and then loads it in the car when the customer arrives. Food Lion is offering shoppers their first pickup at no cost.

“With some of the busiest months ahead for our customers, we are excited to expand this convenient service to more stores in the Food Lion footprint so our customers can spend more time on what matters most to them,” said Evan Harding, director of digital and e-commerce at Food Lion. “With the Food Lion to Go service, we provide our neighbors the option to shop through the channel they prefer, in-store or online, still ensuring they have access to the freshest groceries at affordable prices.”

Food Lion continues to expand the service across the towns and cities that it serves. With the addition of these 25 stores, Food Lion To Go is now available at more than 650 stores across its 10-state footprint.

Where allowed by law, customers 21 and older can also purchase beer and wine through To Go.

Additionally, by linking their personal Food Lion MVP savings loyalty card to their account, Food Lion customers can use digital coupons and redeem their “Shop & Earn” MVP rewards program savings. Customers can also see their accumulated Shop & Earn rewards on the checkout screen and view which clipped digital coupons will be applied to an order. This is in addition to their MVP discounts, in-store promotions and weekly savings specials.

Food Lion To Go is available seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, and employs more than 82,000 associates. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.