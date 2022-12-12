Food Lion Expands Home Delivery in Georgia, South Carolina

In time for the holidays, Food Lion is enabling Georgia and South Carolina shoppers to have fresh, affordable groceries delivered to their homes. Customers in more ZIP codes in those two states can use Food Lion’s To Go website or the Food Lion To Go app to confirm availability and place orders, with no delivery fee for the first order of $35 or more.

Food Lion grocery delivery, powered by San Francisco-based Instacart, gives customers access to the same low prices and fresh food items available in the banner’s stores.

“With some of the busiest weeks ahead for our customers, we are excited to expand this convenient service to more stores in the Food Lion footprint so our customers can spend more time on what matters most to them,” noted Evan Harding, Food Lion’s director of digital and e-commerce. “We’re providing our neighbors the option to shop however they prefer, in-store or online, while still ensuring they have access to the freshest groceries at affordable prices.”

Further, by linking their personal MVP card to their account, Food Lion customers can use digital coupons and redeem their “Shop & Earn” MVP rewards program savings. Customers can also see their accumulated Shop & Earn rewards on the checkout screen and view which clipped digital coupons will be applied to an order. This is in addition to their MVP discounts, in-store promotions and weekly savings specials.

In Georgia, the additional ZIP codes are 30415, 30417, 30420, 30421, 30423, 30425, 30427, 30429, 30439, 30441, 30442, 30446, 30449, 30450, 30451, 30452, 30455, 30458, 30460, 30461, 30464, 30467, 30471, 31301, 31302, 31303, 31307, 31308, 31309, 31312, 31313, 31314, 31315, 31316, 31318, 31320, 31321, 31322, 31323, 31324, 31326, 31328, 31329, 31331, 31401, 31404, 31405, 31406, 31407, 31408, 31409, 31410, 31411, 31415, 31419, 31545, 31546 and 31555.

In South Carolina, the ZIP codes are 29006, 29009, 29015, 29016, 29020, 29032, 29033, 29036, 29037, 29044, 29045, 29052, 29053, 29054, 29055, 29058, 29061, 29063, 29065, 29067, 29069, 29070, 29072, 29073, 29074, 29075, 29078, 29079, 29107, 29108, 29112, 29114, 29122, 29123, 29126, 29127, 29130, 29135, 29138, 29142, 29145, 29160, 29161, 29162, 29166, 29169, 29170, 29172, 29175, 29178, 29180, 29201, 29203, 29204, 29205, 29206, 29207, 29208, 29209, 29210, 29212, 29223, 29225, 29229, 29301, 29302, 29303, 29306, 29307, 29316, 29320, 29321, 29322, 29323, 29324, 29325, 29330, 29331, 29332, 29333, 29334, 29335, 29338, 29340, 29341, 29346, 29349, 29351, 29353, 29355, 29356, 29360, 29364, 29365, 29368, 29369, 29370, 29372, 29373, 29374, 29375, 29376, 29377, 29378, 29379, 29384, 29385, 29388, 29401, 29403, 29404, 29405, 29406, 29407, 29409, 29410, 29412, 29414, 29418, 29420, 29424, 29425, 29426, 29429, 29431, 29434, 29436, 29437, 29438, 29439, 29445, 29446, 29449, 29450, 29451, 29455, 29456, 29458, 29461, 29464, 29466, 29469, 29470, 29472, 29482, 29483, 29485, 29486, 29487, 29488, 29492, 29501, 29506, 29532, 29540, 29550, 29584, 29593, 29601, 29605, 29607, 29609, 29611, 29613, 29614, 29615, 29617, 29620, 29621, 29624, 29625, 29626, 29627, 29628, 29630, 29631, 29634, 29635, 29638, 29639, 29640, 29642, 29643, 29644, 29645, 29646, 29649, 29650, 29651, 29653, 29654, 29655, 29657, 29658, 29659, 29661, 29662, 29664, 29665, 29666, 29667, 29669, 29670, 29671, 29672, 29673, 29676, 29678, 29680, 29681, 29682, 29683, 29684, 29685, 29686, 29687, 29689, 29690, 29691, 29692, 29693, 29696, 29697, 29702, 29710, 29714, 29717, 29726, 29742, 29743, 29745, 29819, 29840, 29848, 29899, 29902, 29904, 29905, 29906, 29907, 29909, 29910, 29911, 29915, 29918, 29920, 29924, 29926, 29927, 29928, 29929, 29935, 29936, 29940, 29941 and 29944.

Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, and employs more than 82,000 associates. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.