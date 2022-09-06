Food Lion Teams With College Football Programs to Fight Hunger

The Food Lion Feeds charitable foundation’s Sack to Give Back program is returning with a record number of colleges and universities uniting to help neighbors in need. Through the campaign, Food Lion will donate 1,000 meals (up to 30,000 meals per school) for every quarterback sack made by the participating institution to each school’s local Feeding America member food bank. Since 2019, Food Lion Feeds has donated more than 1.3 million meals via Sack to Give Back.

The program kicks off in September to align with Hunger Action Month, an occasion when Food Lion Feeds bolsters its existing collaboration with Feeding America to generate awareness and spur action with regard to food insecurity. This year, Sack to Give Back has expanded from 27 to 33 teams in Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia. The program will benefit 16 Feeding America member food banks serving communities where each school is located.

“Food Lion is committed to fighting hunger in the towns and cities we serve, and what better way to rally support from our neighbors than in a football stadium during a quarterback sack,” noted Kevin Durkee, manager, Food Lion Feeds at Food Lion. “Hunger knows no boundaries, and this program enables us to educate our neighbors about food insecurity while engaging them in the fight against hunger. We wish all the participating schools a successful season both on the field and on the Sack to Give Back scoreboard.”

The participating schools and correlating food banks taking part in the program are as follows:

Appalachian State University; Boone, N.C.; Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC

Bowie State University; Bowie, Md.; Maryland Food Bank

Catawba University; Salisbury, N.C.; Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina

Chowan University; Murfreesboro, N.C.; Food Bank of the Albemarle

Clemson University; Clemson, S.C.; Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina

Coastal Carolina University; Conway, S.C.; Lowcountry Food Bank

East Carolina University; Greenville, N.C.; Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC

Elizabeth City State University; Elizabeth City, N.C.; Food Bank of the Albemarle

Elon University; Elon, N.C.; Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC

Fayetteville State University; Fayetteville, N.C.; Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast NC

Georgia Southern University; Statesboro, Ga.; America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia

James Madison University; Harrisonburg, Va.; Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

Johnson C. Smith University; Charlotte, N.C.; Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina

Liberty University; Lynchburg, Va.; Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

Lincoln University; Oxford, Pa.; Food Bank of Delaware

Livingston College; Salisbury, N.C.; Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University; Greensboro, N.C.; Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC

North Carolina State University, Raleigh, N.C.; Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC

Old Dominion University; Norfolk, Va.; Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore

Shaw University; Raleigh, N.C.; Inter-Faith Food Shuttle

St. Augustine’s University; Raleigh, N.C.; Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC

Towson University; Towson, Md.; Maryland Food Bank

University of Delaware; Newark, Del.; Food Bank of Delaware

University of Maryland; Adelphi, Md.; Capital Area Food Bank

University of North Carolina; Chapel Hill, N.C.; Inter-Faith Food Shuttle

University of Richmond; Richmond, Va.; Feed More

University of Virginia; Charlottesville, Va.; Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

Virginia State University; Petersburg, Va.; Feed More

Virginia Tech University; Blacksburg, Va.; Feeding Southwest Virginia

Virginia Union University; Richmond, Va.; Feed More

Wake Forest University; Winston-Salem, N.C.; Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC

William and Mary College; Williamsburg, Va.; Virginia Peninsula Foodbank

Winston-Salem State University; Winston-Salem, N.C.; Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC

